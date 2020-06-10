COVID-19 Impact on Non-Slip Additives Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Non-Slip Additives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Non-Slip Additives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

No-Slip Additive is an easy to use powder additive which can be mixed into floor coatings to provide an non-slip finish. No-Slip Additive will help improve the grip on a painted surface when it becomes wet thereby providing a safe non-slip surface.

APAC was the largest market for no-slip additives in 2017 and is projected to lead the global no-slip additives market during the forecast period. The APAC no-slip additives market is driven mainly by the presence of the world’s busiest ports in countries such as China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Increasing trade activities and rising infrastructural developments in the shipping industry (in the form of growing network of ports) are primarily responsible for the high demand for no-slip additives in the region. The dominance of APAC is also due to the relaxed freight tax norms by the governments of India and China. Moreover, increasing strategic expansion activities by manufacturing companies in the region are also driving the no-slip additives market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Non-Slip Additives. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Non-Slip Additives was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Non-Slip Additives is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Non-Slip Additives, including the following market information:

Global Non-Slip Additives Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Non-Slip Additives Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Non-Slip Additives Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Non-Slip Additives Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BYK Chemie, PPG Industries, Hempel, Rust-Oleum, Vexcon Chemicals, Saicos Colour, Exterior Performance Coating, Associated Chemicals, Axalta Coatings, Coo-Var, Sika, Jotun, Byd Solutions, Fineotex Chemicals, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Aluminum Oxide

Silica

Others

Based on the Application:

Construction Flooring

Marine Deck

Others

