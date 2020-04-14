COVID-19 Impact on Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2020-2023

COVID-19 Impact on Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2020-2023April 14, 2020
The Business Research Company’s Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The non-animal alternatives testing market consists of sales of non-animal alternatives testing products and services that do not involve the use of animals for tests to determine the safety standards for products. The non-animal alternatives testing market involves testing for drugs, cosmetic products using non- animal testing methods. Organs-on-chip, In-vitro test, In-silico test are some examples of techniques and methodologies used as an alternative to animal testing.
The support from the government and non-governmental organisations boosts the growth of the non-animal testing market. The government organisations enforces laws and regulations, raises funds to support the non-animal testing methods such as tests on human volunteers, advanced computer-modelling techniques and also funds studies with human volunteer.
Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market, Segmentation
By Technology
Cell Culture Technology
High Throughput Technology
Molecular Imaging
Omics Technology
By End-User,
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetics & Household Products
Diagnostics
Chemicals Industry
Food Industry
The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the non-animal alternatives testing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.
Some of the major key players involved in the non-animal alternatives testing market are HµRel Corporation, Cyprotex, VITROCELL, SIMULAB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratoriesand Gentronix Limited.
