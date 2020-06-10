COVID-19 Impact on Microbiology Reagents Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Microbiology Reagents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Microbiology Reagents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Microbilogy reagents are substances or mixtures that are used to obtain a chemical reaction. They are used in microbial testing to identify microbial contamination in samples in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics, and energy industries as well as in environmental applications.

In terms of geographic regions, the North Americas accounted majorly for the microbiology reagents market size and share in 2017. The increasing number of elderly people in this region is creating a demand for microbiology reagents which, in turn, is influencing the growth of the market.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Microbiology Reagents was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Microbiology Reagents is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Microbiology Reagents, including the following market information:

Global Microbiology Reagents Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K g)

Global Microbiology Reagents Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K g)

Global Microbiology Reagents Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K g)

Global Microbiology Reagents Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K g)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, Merck, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Biomerieux, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Pathogen-Specific Kits

General Reagents

Based on the Application:

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Others

