COVID-19 Impact on Methyl Hydrogen Silicone Fluid Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Methyl hydrogen fluids are methyl hydrogen poly-siloxanes end-capped with trimethyl siloxy groups. Methyl hydrogen fluids are primarily used to treat powders to keep them dry, as an anti-caking material and are highly water repellent.

Methyl hydrogen silicone fluid is relatively mature. This market controlled by several big companies. Bluestar, Dow, Momentive are top three manufacturers all over the world. In 2019, total sales market share over 50%. In the future, we predict that those three companies will still occupy the mainstream market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Methyl Hydrogen Silicone Fluid. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Methyl Hydrogen Silicone Fluid was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Methyl Hydrogen Silicone Fluid is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Methyl Hydrogen Silicone Fluid, including the following market information:

Global Methyl Hydrogen Silicone Fluid Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kilo MT)

Global Methyl Hydrogen Silicone Fluid Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kilo MT)

Global Methyl Hydrogen Silicone Fluid Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kilo MT)

Global Methyl Hydrogen Silicone Fluid Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kilo MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Bluestar, Dow, Momentive, Wacker, Shin Etsu, KCC Basildon, Hengyecheng, Wynca, Dongyue Chem, Hoshine Silicon, Castchem, Jiangxi Pinhan, XJY Silicones, Jilin Changjie, Shandong Dayi, Wuxi Quanli, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Hydrogen Content 1.5%-1.6%

Hydrogen Content Above 1.6%

Others

In 2020, Hydrogen Content 1.5%-1.6% accounted for a major share of 81.63% the global Methyl Hydrogen Silicone Fluid market, this product segment is poised to reach US$ 301.81 Million by 2026 from US$ 182.97 Million in 2020.

Based on the Application:

Textile Treatment

Cross Linkers

Silicone Intermediate

Building Materials Waterproof

Others

Textile treatment is the largest application, accounting for 38.22% share in 2019, is expected to This situation will continue in a few years.

