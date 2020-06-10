COVID-19 Impact on Metallic Foam Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Metallic Foam market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Metallic Foam market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metallic foam is a cellular structure that can be developed in various metals such as nickel, copper, aluminium, and magnesium by the frothing process. Due to their high porosity, they are considered suitable for the automotive and heavy industries.

In terms of geographic regions, the aluminum foam market will witness considerable growth in APAC during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market due to the increased sales of automobiles in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Metallic Foam. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Metallic Foam was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Metallic Foam is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Metallic Foam, including the following market information:

Global Metallic Foam Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Metallic Foam Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Metallic Foam Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Metallic Foam Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Admatis, Alantum, Aluminium King Company, AMC Electro Technical Engineering, Canada New Energy Materials, Cymat, Dalian Thrive Mining, ECKA Granules, ERG Aerospace, Exxentis, Havel Metal Foam, Hollomet, Hunan Ted New Material, Pithore Aluminium, Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminium, Intergran Technologies, Nanoshell, Ultramet, Spectra Mat, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Nickel

Aluminium

Copper

Tantalum

Tungsten

Others

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Industrial

Construction

Others

