COVID-19 Impact on Laser Materials Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Laser Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Lasers are light-emitting devices comprising laser diodes, circuit board, laser cases, and optics. They are used in electrical and electronics industry, and laser materials such as ceramics and metals are extensively used in semiconductor devices. Other laser materials such as glass, plastics, and epoxy-based materials are used in semiconductor devices to encapsulate electronic components such as laser diodes, capacitors, and resistors and protect them from damage and short circuit.

In terms of geographic regions, the laser material processing market will witness considerable growth in APAC during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the laser materials market due to the rapid economic development in the emerging countries such as China and India.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical, Morgan Advanced Materials, Saint Gobain, CeramTec, Corning, Murata Manufacturing, Taishan Fiberglass, Universal Laser Systems, GrafTech International, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Metal

Glass

Plastic

Ceramic

Others

Based on the Application:

Communication

Materials Processing

Medical & Aesthetic

Instrumentation & Sensors

Lithography

Optical Storage

R&D & Military

