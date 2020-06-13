In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-laser-direct-structuring-lds-grade-resin-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



For LDS technology to work the plastic material must be Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) grade – meaning there is a small amount of an organo-metallic compound added to the plastic. The organo-metallic material can be activated with laser ablation and acts as the catalyst for electroless plating deposition. The amount of the additive is very low and, when not activated, alters the physical characteristics of the plastic material…

In 2019, Asia Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin market is led by China, South Korea is the second-largest region-wise market.

As for the consumption, China is the largest consumer, who owned 70.55% share in Asia consumption market in 2019, consumption volume was 16795 Tons. The follower is South Korea, with the consumption volume of 3547 Tons in 2019, accounting for 14.90% sales share in 2019.

Due to the downstream application drive, the market will maintain stable growth and good profit situation in the forecast period. Due to the upgrading of technology, there will be a certain increase in R & D and production costs, and a certain increase in prices. Rapid growth of production will play an important role for the growth of business income.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin, including the following market information:

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Grade Resin Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Mitsubishi, SABIC, RTP Company, Sinoplast, Kingfa, LG Chem, Lucky Enpla, DSM, Evonik, Lanxess, Celanese, Ensinger, Zeon, Seyang Polymer, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

PC

PC/ABS

PA/PPA

LCP

PBT

ABS

Others

Based on the Application:

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

WiFi Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-laser-direct-structuring-lds-grade-resin-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com