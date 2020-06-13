COVID-19 Impact on Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Iron and Steel Slag Processing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Iron and Steel Slag Processing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Steel slag is a by-product of the steelmaking process.It is composed of various oxides formed by oxidation of impurities such as silicon, manganese, phosphorus and sulfur in pig iron and salts formed by the reaction of these oxides and solvents.The mineral composition of steel slag is mainly composed of tricalcium silicate, followed by dicalcium silicate, RO phase, dicalcium ferrite and free calcium oxide.Steel slag contains a variety of useful ingredients: calcium, iron, silicon, magnesium, and a small amount of oxides such as aluminum, manganese, and phosphorus.The finished slag produced by different steel slag treatment processes also has different properties and qualities.At present, the steel slag treatment methods in China mainly include cold discarding method, water quenching method, wind quenching method, granulation method, hot splashing method, hot braising method, drum method, etc. Among them, hot splashing method and hot braising method are currently relatively advanced steel slag treatment technologies, while other steel slag treatment methods have been gradually eliminated.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Iron and Steel Slag Processing. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Iron and Steel Slag Processing was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Iron and Steel Slag Processing is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Iron and Steel Slag Processing, including the following market information:

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Iron and Steel Slag Processing Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include ArcelorMittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel Group, HBIS Tangsteel, CRH, JFE Steel, Tata Steel, Levy, Shagang Group Co., Ltd, Shougang Group, HBIS Group, Shandong Iron & Steel Group Co.,Ltd, Ansteel Group, Jianlong Group, Masteel Group, BX Steel, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Hot Splash Method

Hot Stuffy Method

Roller Method

Other

Based on the Application:

Metallurgical Raw Materials

Engineering Materials

Building Materials Engineering

Other

