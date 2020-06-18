In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Infant Phototherapy Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Infant Phototherapy Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-infant-phototherapy-devices-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Infant Phototherapy Devices is a device designed to treat infant jaundice in a hospital setting.

The drive factors of the global infant phototherapy devices market including rise in prevalence of neonatal jaundice, effectiveness of phototherapy over other treatment methods, and technological advancements.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Infant Phototherapy Devices. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Infant Phototherapy Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Infant Phototherapy Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Infant Phototherapy Devices, including the following market information:

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Atom Medical Corporation, AVI Healthcare Pvt., D-Rev, GE Healthcare, Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt., Natus Medical Incorporated, Ningbo David Medical Device Co, Fanem, Weyer GmbH, Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fluorescent Lamps (FL)

Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Quartz Halogen Lamps

Gas Discharge Tubes

Based on the Application:

Hospital

Neonatal Clinics

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-infant-phototherapy-devices-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com