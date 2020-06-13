COVID-19 Impact on Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flurane (HFE) is the general name of a class of ether compounds containing hetero atoms such as oxygen atoms.Its ozone digesting value (ODP) is zero, global warming potential (GWP) is low, and the atmospheric residence time is very short.In addition to excellent environmental properties, hydroflurane also has the characteristics of low toxicity, non-corrosive, non-flammable, non-smoke generation, easy storage and transportation, with other substitutes incomparable advantages.Hydroflurane is widely used as anesthetic, foaming agent, lubricating oil, refrigerant, solvent and cleaning agent.The main application areas are semiconductor, electronic components and precision device cleaning industry, which has a high degree of dependence on this field, and a low market share at the lower end.Due to the high cost of use and maintenance, the refrigerant is not currently in mass production and is expected to be used in refrigerators, freezers and automotive air conditioners and as an alternative to high temperature heat pumps.The semiconductor, liquid crystal and hard disk manufacturing sectors are the largest consumer markets for hydroflurane cleaners, with a share of more than 64.96% last year.Electronics and battery foaming agents are also major applications of HFCS, with consumption reaching 610 tons and 89 tons respectively last year.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE), including the following market information:

Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Tons)

Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Tons)

Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Tons)

Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Tons)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include 3M, Tianhe Chemicals, HEXAFLUO, SICONG CHEMICAL., Guangzhou Jinhong Trade Co.,Ltd., E-Jin New Material Co., Ltd, Huaxia Shenzhou New Materials, Juhua Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Pure Compounds

Hydroflurane Mixture

Based on the Application:

Semiconductor, Liquid crystal, Hard Disk Manufacturing

Electronic Components

Foaming Agent

Other

