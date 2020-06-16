COVID-19 Impact on HVAC Test Instruments Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on HVAC Test Instruments market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on HVAC Test Instruments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A test instrument is used for testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) and maintenance activities of the HVAC system. Parameters such as airflow, quality, electrical connection and integration with other systems, temperature, and humidity conditions are measured using HVAC test instruments. These test instruments include clamp meters and anemometers, among others. Increasing occupant comfort at the lowest energy cost is the primary objective of HVAC TAB activities.

One trend in the market is building automation systems. Building automation systems (BAS) that control and monitor HVAC and other facilities of a given building are improved by embedding them with computing and digital communication tools that allow them to enhance energy efficiency. The number of integrated BAS installations has increased owing to the rise in the number of construction projects and building retrofits

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for HVAC Test Instruments. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for HVAC Test Instruments was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for HVAC Test Instruments is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of HVAC Test Instruments, including the following market information:

Global HVAC Test Instruments Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Test Instruments Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Test Instruments Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global HVAC Test Instruments Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Fieldpiece Instruments, Fluke Corporation, Testo, TSI, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Dye Injector Kit

Refrigerant Measuring & Monitoring

UV Leak Detector Accessories

UV Leak Detector Kits

Gauges

Others

Based on the Application:

Airflow

Quality

Electrical Connection

Temperature

Humidity Conditions

