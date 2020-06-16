COVID-19 Impact on Hospital Stretchers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Hospital Stretchers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Hospital Stretchers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hospital stretcher is an apparatus used for moving patients who require medical care. Hospital stretcher have evolved in healthcare industry as a multipurpose device. These are still transforming to provide better comfort to patients and convenience and ease for caregivers. They are primarily used in acute hospital care situations such as in emergency, military, general medical services, and rescue services during accidents, also other than patient transportation, hospital stretchers are used as hospital bed, surgical platform and for inspection or examination desk. Most hospital stretchers are simple, lightweight, made of metal or other synthetic materials.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population base and increasing number of day care surgeries & ambulatory care services are the major drivers for the growth of hospital stretchers market during the forecast period. Hospital stretchers are the equipment designed specifically to transport patients safely outside or within the hospital premise. Increase in surgical and medical procedures are also expected to fuel demand for the hospital stretchers.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Hospital Stretchers. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Hospital Stretchers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Hospital Stretchers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Hospital Stretchers, including the following market information:

Global Hospital Stretchers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Hospital Stretchers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Hospital Stretchers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Hospital Stretchers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include TransMotion Medical, Gendron, Hill-Rom Holdings, GF Health Products, TransMotion Medical, Stryker Corporation, Fu Shun Hsing Technology, Mac Medical, Spencer Italia, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Fixed Height Hospital Stretchers

Adjustable Hospital Stretchers

Bariatric Hospital Stretchers

Radiographic Hospital Stretchers

Based on the Application:

Intra-Hospital

Emergency Department

Day Care Surgery Department

Pediatric Surgery Department

Radiology Department

Others

