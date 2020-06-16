COVID-19 Impact on Hemodialysis Catheters Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Hemodialysis Catheters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Hemodialysis Catheters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hemodialysis is a life-saving intervention for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Patients with renal disease are affected by progressive loss in the liver functioning. It eventually becomes necessary for the patient to opt for dialysis treatment to sustain healthy life. ESRD is generally the end stage of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which has high prevalence worldwide. Hemodialysis is an alternative for numerous vital functions of kidneys. The dialysis machine itself is termed to be as an artificial kidney. It is generally used for removal of excess content of water and waste products or impurities from kidneys to filter patient’s blood when kidneys are damaged or dysfunctional. The dialysis machine brings about filtration of blood using a dialyzer, while removal of the blood (containing impurities or waste products) and returning of the filtered blood to the patient is brought about by surgical vascular access.

The rising popularity for antimicrobial-coated dialysis catheters is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market. Hemodialysis patients are highly vulnerable to infections due to their weak immune system, frequent hospitalization, and the frequent use of catheters or needles to access the bloodstream. This encourages vendors to develop several antimicrobial catheters that can reduce the risk of infection and prevent thrombosis.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Hemodialysis Catheters.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Hemodialysis Catheters was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Hemodialysis Catheters is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Hemodialysis Catheters, including the following market information:

Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include AngioDynamics, C.R. Bard, Fresenius Medical Care, Medical Components, Medtronic, Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical, Foshan Special Medical, Navilyst Medical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Long-Term Hemodialysis Catheters

Short-Term Hemodialysis Catheters

Based on the Application:

Home Dialysis

In-Center Dialysis

