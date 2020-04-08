COVID-19 Impact on Helicopters – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Helicopters market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Helicopters industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Helicopters production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Helicopters market include _, Airbus Helicopters, Robinson Helicopter, Russian Helicopters, Bell, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Boeing

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Helicopters industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Helicopters manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Helicopters industry.

Global Helicopters Market Segment By Type:

, Light Helicopters, Medium Helicopters, Heavy Helicopters

Global Helicopters Market Segment By Application:

, Military, Civil & Commercial

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Helicopters industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Helicopters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Helicopters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Helicopters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Helicopters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Helicopters market?

TOC

1 Helicopters Market Overview

1.1 Helicopters Product Overview

1.2 Helicopters Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Light Helicopters

1.2.2 Medium Helicopters

1.2.3 Heavy Helicopters

1.3 Global Helicopters Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Helicopters Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Helicopters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Helicopters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Helicopters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Helicopters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Helicopters Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Helicopters Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Helicopters Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Helicopters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Helicopters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Helicopters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Helicopters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Helicopters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Helicopters Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Helicopters Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Helicopters Industry

1.5.1.1 Helicopters Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Helicopters Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Helicopters Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Helicopters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Helicopters Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Helicopters Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Helicopters Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Helicopters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Helicopters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Helicopters Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Helicopters Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Helicopters as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Helicopters Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Helicopters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Helicopters Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Helicopters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Helicopters Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Helicopters Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Helicopters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Helicopters Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Helicopters Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Helicopters Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Helicopters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Helicopters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Helicopters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Helicopters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Helicopters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Helicopters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Helicopters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Helicopters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Helicopters Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Helicopters Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Helicopters by Application

4.1 Helicopters Segment by Application

4.1.1 Military

4.1.2 Civil & Commercial

4.2 Global Helicopters Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Helicopters Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Helicopters Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Helicopters Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Helicopters by Application

4.5.2 Europe Helicopters by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Helicopters by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Helicopters by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Helicopters by Application 5 North America Helicopters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Helicopters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Helicopters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Helicopters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Helicopters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Helicopters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Helicopters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Helicopters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Helicopters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Helicopters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Helicopters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Helicopters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Helicopters Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Helicopters Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Helicopters Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Helicopters Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Helicopters Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Helicopters Business

10.1 Airbus Helicopters

10.1.1 Airbus Helicopters Corporation Information

10.1.2 Airbus Helicopters Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Airbus Helicopters Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Airbus Helicopters Helicopters Products Offered

10.1.5 Airbus Helicopters Recent Development

10.2 Robinson Helicopter

10.2.1 Robinson Helicopter Corporation Information

10.2.2 Robinson Helicopter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Robinson Helicopter Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Airbus Helicopters Helicopters Products Offered

10.2.5 Robinson Helicopter Recent Development

10.3 Russian Helicopters

10.3.1 Russian Helicopters Corporation Information

10.3.2 Russian Helicopters Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Russian Helicopters Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Russian Helicopters Helicopters Products Offered

10.3.5 Russian Helicopters Recent Development

10.4 Bell

10.4.1 Bell Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Bell Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Bell Helicopters Products Offered

10.4.5 Bell Recent Development

10.5 Lockheed Martin

10.5.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lockheed Martin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Lockheed Martin Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Lockheed Martin Helicopters Products Offered

10.5.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

10.6 Leonardo

10.6.1 Leonardo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Leonardo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Leonardo Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Leonardo Helicopters Products Offered

10.6.5 Leonardo Recent Development

10.7 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

10.7.1 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Helicopters Products Offered

10.7.5 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Recent Development

10.8 Boeing

10.8.1 Boeing Corporation Information

10.8.2 Boeing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Boeing Helicopters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Boeing Helicopters Products Offered

10.8.5 Boeing Recent Development 11 Helicopters Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Helicopters Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Helicopters Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

