COVID-19 Impact on Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

COVID-19 Impact on Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021June 10, 2020
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete (GRC) is a type of fiber-reinforced concrete. Glass fiber concretes are mainly used in exterior building façade panels and as architectural precast concrete. Somewhat similar materials are fiber cement siding and cement boards. Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete consists of high-strength, alkali-resistant glass fiber embedded in a concrete matrix.
The commercial construction application is projected to lead the GRC market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the commercial construction application can be attributed to the increasing use of GRC in buildings, such as offices, institutes, hospitals, gymnasiums, cinema theatres, museums, and auditoriums.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete, including the following market information:
Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Glassfibre Reinforced Concrete Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Ultratech Cement, Formglas Products, Willis Construction, Clark Pacific, Loveld, Fibrex, Betofiber, Stromberg Architectural, Bb Fiberbeton, Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering, Generale Prefabbricati, Bcm Grc Limited, Arabian Tile Company, Quattro Design Solutions, Glass Reinforced Concrete, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Spray Process
Premix Process
Hybrid Process
Based on the Application:
Commercial Construction
Residential Construction
Civil & Other Infrastructure Construction
