COVID-19 Impact on Food Grade Dicalcium Phosphate Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

The chemical formula for calcium hydrogen phosphate is CaHPO4.White monocline crystal powder, odorless and tasteless, soluble in dilute hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, acetic acid, slightly soluble in water, insoluble in ethanol.Relative density 2.32.Stable in the air.Water loss begins at 75℃ to produce anhydrous calcium hydrogen phosphate.

As a food additive, food grade calcium phosphate is characterized by high purity, in line with the requirements of the relevant codex alimentarius, the containing elements such as fluorine, arsenic, lead and other restrictions are very strict.

In the food industry as a loosening agent, dough improver, buffer, nutrient supplement, stabilizer, emulsifier, stabilizer, etc.Such as for flour, cakes, cakes, baked goods leavening agent, compound bread modification agent, Fried food modification agent.Also used in biscuits, milk powder, cold drinks, ice cream powder, as a nutritional supplement or quality improver.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Innophos, Budenheim, Tosoh, Prayon, CXPC, Lianyungang Debang Fine Chemical Co,Ltd., Suqian Modern Chemical Co., Ltd, Xingfa Group, Lianyungang Dongtai Food Ingredients Co., Ltd, Reephos, Shuren Food Additive, Lianyungang Kede Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Dibasic Anhydrous (DCPA)

Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate (DCPD)

Based on the Application:

Baked Goods

Drinks

Dietary Supplement

Other

