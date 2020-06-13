COVID-19 Impact on Flame Retardant Polyamide Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021June 13, 2020
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Flame Retardant Polyamide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Flame Retardant Polyamide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-flame-retardant-polyamide-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
Polyamide commonly known as nylon, unmodified nylon flame retardant performance is poor, through the modification of polyamide, polyamide can be more widely used.
The top players cover DSM, BASF, Dupont, Evonik, Ascend Performance Materials, DOMO Chemicals, Kingfa, Silver, Julong, Pret, Keyuan, Sunny, Shiny, etc. The Top 3 players in Global Flame Retardant Polyamide market revenue was 27.57% in 2019, while the share of top 5 players was 34.99%. Dupont is the leading supplier of Flame Retardant Polyamide, the production of which reached 21034 MT in 2019, accounting for about 12.69% of the Global market. The market is fragmented, also each company owns a broad product portfolio. Except policy affect, downstream demand is the key influence factor to the market.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Flame Retardant Polyamide. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Flame Retardant Polyamide was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Flame Retardant Polyamide is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Polyamide, including the following market information:
Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)
Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)
Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)
Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include DSM, BASF, Dupont, Evonik, Ascend Performance Materials, DOMO Chemicals, Kingfa, Celanese, Silver, Julong, Pret, Keyuan, Sunny, Shiny, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
by Raw Materials
Halogen Type
Halogen Free Type
by Product Type
PA6
PA66
PPA
Others
Based on the Application:
Electrical Appliances
Automotive
Others
