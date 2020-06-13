COVID-19 Impact on Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyester chip usually refers to the polymerization of polyester raw materials generally processed into flake particles.According to the purpose can be divided into: fiber grade polyester chip, bottle grade polyester chip, film grade polyester chip (mainly different process indicators).Film grade polyester chips can be divided into film grade light polyester chips and film master material polyester chips.In 2024, the global production of film-grade master material polyester chips will increase to 1386.6 thousand tons. By 2024, the global production of common film-grade PET Chips will increase to 934.8 thousand tons. It is estimated that the global demand for common film-grade master material and matte film master material will develop at an average growth rate of 4.02% and 4.38% respectively in the next five years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips, including the following market information:

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Dupont, SKC, Polyplex, Sinopec Tizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd., Zhuhai Yuhua Polyester Co Ltd, FSPG, Shantou Ocean Enterprises(Group)Company, GMCC, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Ordinary Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips

Matte Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips

Capacitor Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips

Optical Film Grade Masterbatch PET Chips

Other Grade Masterbatch PET Chips

Based on the Application:

Packaging Film

Optical Film

Solar Backing Film

PET Film for Dry Film Resist

Construction PET Film

