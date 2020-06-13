COVID-19 Impact on Ficus Proteinase Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Ficus Proteinase market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Ficus Proteinase market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

FIG protease is a kind of hydrophobic protease, which mainly exists in the latex-grade receptor proteins of figs. It is a kind of widely used plant protein, which not only participates in the decomposition and migration of proteins, but also is related to the cell signal transduction.Protease extracted and purified from figs is widely used in food processing, industrial production and medical and health fields because of its good stability and proteolytic ability and good degradation of various proteins.FIG protease (EC 3.4.22.3) is a proteolytic enzyme mainly found in FIG tree gum.Figs belong to the genus figs in the mulberry family.FIG protease is the general name of a series of complex enzymes, all of which are single stranded hydrophobic proteases, so FIG protease is classified as mercaptan protease.FIG protease can be used in food, medicine, cosmetics, industry and other industries.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Ficus Proteinase. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Ficus Proteinase was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Ficus Proteinase is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Ficus Proteinase, including the following market information:

Global Ficus Proteinase Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kg)

Global Ficus Proteinase Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kg)

Global Ficus Proteinase Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kg)

Global Ficus Proteinase Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kg)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BSC, Bolise, Dafengshou, Jianuoxin Biochemical Engineering, Chinwon Botanicals, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Below 400000 U/g

400000-600000 U/g

Above 600000 U/g

Based on the Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Other

