COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Woven Roving Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Woven Roving market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Woven Roving market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fiberglass roving is made of hundreds of tiny glass filaments. The roving is eventually reinforced with a chemical binding material to create a protected cohesive strand. The term “roving” can refer to the actual process of bundling such materials together, or the finished roll of strands.

Currently, APAC is the largest consumer of fiberglass roving. China, Japan, and India are the major fiberglass roving markets in APAC due to the growing wind energy, construction & infrastructure, pipes & tanks, and electrical & electronics industries. The fiberglass roving market in APAC is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for environmentally-friendly products as well as stringent emission control policies has made APAC the largest fiberglass roving market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Fiberglass Woven Roving. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Fiberglass Woven Roving was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Fiberglass Woven Roving is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Woven Roving, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Fiberglass Woven Roving Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Chongqing Polycomp, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Electric Glass, Taishan Fiberglass, AGY, China Beihai Fiberglass, Taiwan Glass, Nitto Boseki, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material, Celanese, China National Building Material, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Single-end Roving

Multi-end Roving

Chopped Roving

Based on the Application:

Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Electrical & Electronics

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Others

