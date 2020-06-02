Covid-19 Impact on Electrostatic Discharges Safe Plastics Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Electrostatic Discharges Safe Plastics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Electrostatic Discharges Safe Plastics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In many industrial fields, equipment components can generate electrostatic voltage through frictional charging. When these voltages are discharged, people may be in danger, or in areas prone to fire, dust and gas may be ignited by sparks. Static electricity can also cause electromagnetic failures in sensitive equipment. Electrostatic discharge safety plastic can let static electricity discharge safely.

Humans can only feel a brief electric shock with an electrostatic discharge above 3000 volts. Components used in the electronics and semiconductor industries are more sensitive. Even fairly small discharges below 100 volts can affect or even destroy sensitive components. As a result, the component is permanently damaged or immediately fails. Therefore, materials in contact with such sensitive electronic components must have electrical dissipation properties.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include CoorsTek, Professional Plastics, Tek Pak, Dewitt Plastics, Kiva Container, 3DXTECH, Ensinger, Röchling Industrial EN, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Ionic Type

Non-ionic Type

Based on the Application:

Electronics

Automotive

Appliances

Medical Devices

Others

