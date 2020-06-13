COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS), the molecular formula is Cl6Si2.CAS number: 13465-77-5, is an organic intermediate.Ii. The purity requirements of e-grade hexachlorosilane products are all above 99.9%. The e-grade hexachlorosilane products produced in China can only reach about 99.95% at the present stage.Moreover, the market share of European and American enterprises is very large, and Chinese enterprises are mainly in the stage of strengthening research and development and expanding production, and are expected to catch up with European and American enterprises in the future.Globally, low purity HCDS (below 99.999%) yields the most.The product is mainly used as a precursor material in the photoelectricity industry and siloxane chemical industry.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS), including the following market information:

Global Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Electronic Grade Hexachlorodisilane (HCDS) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DuPont, ProChem, NovaKem, SINOSICO, Yarboaudiophile, Yangzhou Upkind Technologies, Meryer, Jinjinle Chemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

EG: Below 99.999%

UHP: Below 99.99999%

99.0%-99.9%

Based on the Application:

Amorphous Silicon Film Material

Photochemical Fiber Raw Material

Siloxane Precursor Material

