COVID-19 Impact on Electric Vehicles – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Electric Vehicles market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Vehicles industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Vehicles production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electric Vehicles market include _, BYD, Geely, BAIC, Tesla, Renault-Nissan, BMW, GM, VW, Toyota, SAIC, Zotye, Daimler, Chery, JMCG, Changan, JAC, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Yutong, Ford

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electric Vehicles industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Vehicles manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Vehicles industry.

Global Electric Vehicles Market Segment By Type:

, BEV, PHEV

Global Electric Vehicles Market Segment By Application:

, Home Use, Commercial Use

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Vehicles industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Vehicles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Vehicles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Vehicles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Vehicles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Vehicles market?

TOC

1 Electric Vehicles Market Overview

1.1 Electric Vehicles Product Overview

1.2 Electric Vehicles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 BEV

1.2.2 PHEV

1.3 Global Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electric Vehicles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Electric Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electric Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Electric Vehicles Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electric Vehicles Industry

1.5.1.1 Electric Vehicles Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Electric Vehicles Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Electric Vehicles Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Electric Vehicles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Vehicles Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Vehicles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Vehicles Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Vehicles Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Vehicles as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Vehicles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Vehicles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electric Vehicles Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Vehicles Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Vehicles Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Electric Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Electric Vehicles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Electric Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Electric Vehicles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Electric Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Electric Vehicles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Electric Vehicles by Application

4.1 Electric Vehicles Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home Use

4.1.2 Commercial Use

4.2 Global Electric Vehicles Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electric Vehicles Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electric Vehicles Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electric Vehicles by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electric Vehicles by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electric Vehicles by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles by Application 5 North America Electric Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Electric Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Electric Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Vehicles Business

10.1 BYD

10.1.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.1.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BYD Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BYD Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.1.5 BYD Recent Development

10.2 Geely

10.2.1 Geely Corporation Information

10.2.2 Geely Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Geely Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BYD Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.2.5 Geely Recent Development

10.3 BAIC

10.3.1 BAIC Corporation Information

10.3.2 BAIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BAIC Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BAIC Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.3.5 BAIC Recent Development

10.4 Tesla

10.4.1 Tesla Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tesla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Tesla Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Tesla Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.4.5 Tesla Recent Development

10.5 Renault-Nissan

10.5.1 Renault-Nissan Corporation Information

10.5.2 Renault-Nissan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Renault-Nissan Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Renault-Nissan Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.5.5 Renault-Nissan Recent Development

10.6 BMW

10.6.1 BMW Corporation Information

10.6.2 BMW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 BMW Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BMW Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.6.5 BMW Recent Development

10.7 GM

10.7.1 GM Corporation Information

10.7.2 GM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 GM Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 GM Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.7.5 GM Recent Development

10.8 VW

10.8.1 VW Corporation Information

10.8.2 VW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 VW Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 VW Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.8.5 VW Recent Development

10.9 Toyota

10.9.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.9.2 Toyota Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Toyota Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Toyota Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.9.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.10 SAIC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SAIC Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SAIC Recent Development

10.11 Zotye

10.11.1 Zotye Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zotye Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Zotye Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Zotye Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.11.5 Zotye Recent Development

10.12 Daimler

10.12.1 Daimler Corporation Information

10.12.2 Daimler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Daimler Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Daimler Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.12.5 Daimler Recent Development

10.13 Chery

10.13.1 Chery Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Chery Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Chery Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.13.5 Chery Recent Development

10.14 JMCG

10.14.1 JMCG Corporation Information

10.14.2 JMCG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 JMCG Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 JMCG Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.14.5 JMCG Recent Development

10.15 Changan

10.15.1 Changan Corporation Information

10.15.2 Changan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Changan Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Changan Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.15.5 Changan Recent Development

10.16 JAC

10.16.1 JAC Corporation Information

10.16.2 JAC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 JAC Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 JAC Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.16.5 JAC Recent Development

10.17 Hyundai

10.17.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hyundai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Hyundai Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Hyundai Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.17.5 Hyundai Recent Development

10.18 Mitsubishi

10.18.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.18.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.18.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.19 Yutong

10.19.1 Yutong Corporation Information

10.19.2 Yutong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Yutong Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Yutong Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.19.5 Yutong Recent Development

10.20 Ford

10.20.1 Ford Corporation Information

10.20.2 Ford Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Ford Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Ford Electric Vehicles Products Offered

10.20.5 Ford Recent Development 11 Electric Vehicles Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Vehicles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Vehicles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

