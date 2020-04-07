COVID-19 Impact on Deep Learning Chipset – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Deep Learning Chipset market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Deep Learning Chipset industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Deep Learning Chipset production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Deep Learning Chipset market include _, NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, CEVA, KnuEdge, AMD, Xilinx, ARM, Google, Graphcore, TeraDeep, Wave Computing, BrainChip

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Deep Learning Chipset industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Deep Learning Chipset manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Deep Learning Chipset industry.

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Segment By Type:

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Central Processing Units (CPUs), Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Others

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Segment By Application:

, Consumer, Aerospace, Military & Defense, Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Deep Learning Chipset industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Deep Learning Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Deep Learning Chipset Product Overview

1.2 Deep Learning Chipset Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

1.2.2 Central Processing Units (CPUs)

1.2.3 Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

1.2.4 Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Deep Learning Chipset Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Deep Learning Chipset Industry

1.5.1.1 Deep Learning Chipset Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Deep Learning Chipset Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Deep Learning Chipset Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Deep Learning Chipset Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Deep Learning Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Deep Learning Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Deep Learning Chipset Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Deep Learning Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Deep Learning Chipset Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Deep Learning Chipset as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Deep Learning Chipset Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Deep Learning Chipset Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Deep Learning Chipset by Application

4.1 Deep Learning Chipset Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer

4.1.2 Aerospace, Military & Defense

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Industrial

4.1.5 Medical

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Deep Learning Chipset Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset by Application

4.5.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset by Application 5 North America Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Deep Learning Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Deep Learning Chipset Business

10.1 NVIDIA

10.1.1 NVIDIA Corporation Information

10.1.2 NVIDIA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 NVIDIA Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 NVIDIA Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.1.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

10.2 Intel

10.2.1 Intel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Intel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Intel Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 NVIDIA Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.2.5 Intel Recent Development

10.3 IBM

10.3.1 IBM Corporation Information

10.3.2 IBM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 IBM Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 IBM Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.3.5 IBM Recent Development

10.4 Qualcomm

10.4.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.4.2 Qualcomm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Qualcomm Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Qualcomm Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.4.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.5 CEVA

10.5.1 CEVA Corporation Information

10.5.2 CEVA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 CEVA Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 CEVA Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.5.5 CEVA Recent Development

10.6 KnuEdge

10.6.1 KnuEdge Corporation Information

10.6.2 KnuEdge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 KnuEdge Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 KnuEdge Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.6.5 KnuEdge Recent Development

10.7 AMD

10.7.1 AMD Corporation Information

10.7.2 AMD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 AMD Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 AMD Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.7.5 AMD Recent Development

10.8 Xilinx

10.8.1 Xilinx Corporation Information

10.8.2 Xilinx Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Xilinx Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Xilinx Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.8.5 Xilinx Recent Development

10.9 ARM

10.9.1 ARM Corporation Information

10.9.2 ARM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ARM Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ARM Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.9.5 ARM Recent Development

10.10 Google

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Deep Learning Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Google Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Google Recent Development

10.11 Graphcore

10.11.1 Graphcore Corporation Information

10.11.2 Graphcore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Graphcore Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Graphcore Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.11.5 Graphcore Recent Development

10.12 TeraDeep

10.12.1 TeraDeep Corporation Information

10.12.2 TeraDeep Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 TeraDeep Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 TeraDeep Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.12.5 TeraDeep Recent Development

10.13 Wave Computing

10.13.1 Wave Computing Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wave Computing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Wave Computing Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Wave Computing Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.13.5 Wave Computing Recent Development

10.14 BrainChip

10.14.1 BrainChip Corporation Information

10.14.2 BrainChip Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 BrainChip Deep Learning Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 BrainChip Deep Learning Chipset Products Offered

10.14.5 BrainChip Recent Development 11 Deep Learning Chipset Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Deep Learning Chipset Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Deep Learning Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

