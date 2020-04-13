COVID-19 Impact on Cold Chain Monitoring Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Cold Chain Monitoring Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cold Chain Monitoring Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Cold Chain Monitoring Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Cold Chain Monitoring Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Cold Chain Monitoring market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market: Sensitech, Inc., ORBCOMM, Testo, Rotronic, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Emerson, Nietzsche Enterprise, NXP Semiconductors NV, Signatrol, Haier Biomedical, Monnit Corporation, Berlinger & Co AG, Cold Chain Technologies, LogTag Recorders Ltd, Omega, Dickson, ZeDA Instruments, Oceasoft, The IMC Group Ltd, Duoxieyun, Controlant Ehf, Gemalto, Infratab, Inc., Zest Labs, Inc., vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring, SecureRF Corp., Jucsan, Maven Systems Pvt.Ltd.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Segmentation By Product: Hardware, Software

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Segmentation By Application: Pharma & Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Cold Chain Monitoring Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Cold Chain Monitoring Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cold Chain Monitoring Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharma & Healthcare

1.5.3 Food & Beverage

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cold Chain Monitoring Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cold Chain Monitoring Industry

1.6.1.1 Cold Chain Monitoring Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Cold Chain Monitoring Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Cold Chain Monitoring Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Cold Chain Monitoring Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cold Chain Monitoring Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Cold Chain Monitoring Production by Regions

4.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cold Chain Monitoring Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Cold Chain Monitoring Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cold Chain Monitoring Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Cold Chain Monitoring Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Cold Chain Monitoring Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Cold Chain Monitoring Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Cold Chain Monitoring Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Cold Chain Monitoring Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Cold Chain Monitoring Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Sensitech, Inc.

8.1.1 Sensitech, Inc. Corporation Information

8.1.2 Sensitech, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Sensitech, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Sensitech, Inc. Product Description

8.1.5 Sensitech, Inc. Recent Development

8.2 ORBCOMM

8.2.1 ORBCOMM Corporation Information

8.2.2 ORBCOMM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 ORBCOMM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ORBCOMM Product Description

8.2.5 ORBCOMM Recent Development

8.3 Testo

8.3.1 Testo Corporation Information

8.3.2 Testo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Testo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Testo Product Description

8.3.5 Testo Recent Development

8.4 Rotronic

8.4.1 Rotronic Corporation Information

8.4.2 Rotronic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Rotronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Rotronic Product Description

8.4.5 Rotronic Recent Development

8.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG

8.5.1 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Corporation Information

8.5.2 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Product Description

8.5.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Recent Development

8.6 Emerson

8.6.1 Emerson Corporation Information

8.6.2 Emerson Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Emerson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Emerson Product Description

8.6.5 Emerson Recent Development

8.7 Nietzsche Enterprise

8.7.1 Nietzsche Enterprise Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nietzsche Enterprise Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Nietzsche Enterprise Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nietzsche Enterprise Product Description

8.7.5 Nietzsche Enterprise Recent Development

8.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

8.8.1 NXP Semiconductors NV Corporation Information

8.8.2 NXP Semiconductors NV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 NXP Semiconductors NV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 NXP Semiconductors NV Product Description

8.8.5 NXP Semiconductors NV Recent Development

8.9 Signatrol

8.9.1 Signatrol Corporation Information

8.9.2 Signatrol Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Signatrol Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Signatrol Product Description

8.9.5 Signatrol Recent Development

8.10 Haier Biomedical

8.10.1 Haier Biomedical Corporation Information

8.10.2 Haier Biomedical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Haier Biomedical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Haier Biomedical Product Description

8.10.5 Haier Biomedical Recent Development

8.11 Monnit Corporation

8.11.1 Monnit Corporation Corporation Information

8.11.2 Monnit Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Monnit Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Monnit Corporation Product Description

8.11.5 Monnit Corporation Recent Development

8.12 Berlinger & Co AG

8.12.1 Berlinger & Co AG Corporation Information

8.12.2 Berlinger & Co AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Berlinger & Co AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Berlinger & Co AG Product Description

8.12.5 Berlinger & Co AG Recent Development

8.13 Cold Chain Technologies

8.13.1 Cold Chain Technologies Corporation Information

8.13.2 Cold Chain Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Cold Chain Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Cold Chain Technologies Product Description

8.13.5 Cold Chain Technologies Recent Development

8.14 LogTag Recorders Ltd

8.14.1 LogTag Recorders Ltd Corporation Information

8.14.2 LogTag Recorders Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 LogTag Recorders Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 LogTag Recorders Ltd Product Description

8.14.5 LogTag Recorders Ltd Recent Development

8.15 Omega

8.15.1 Omega Corporation Information

8.15.2 Omega Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Omega Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Omega Product Description

8.15.5 Omega Recent Development

8.16 Dickson

8.16.1 Dickson Corporation Information

8.16.2 Dickson Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Dickson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Dickson Product Description

8.16.5 Dickson Recent Development

8.17 ZeDA Instruments

8.17.1 ZeDA Instruments Corporation Information

8.17.2 ZeDA Instruments Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 ZeDA Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 ZeDA Instruments Product Description

8.17.5 ZeDA Instruments Recent Development

8.18 Oceasoft

8.18.1 Oceasoft Corporation Information

8.18.2 Oceasoft Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Oceasoft Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Oceasoft Product Description

8.18.5 Oceasoft Recent Development

8.19 The IMC Group Ltd

8.19.1 The IMC Group Ltd Corporation Information

8.19.2 The IMC Group Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 The IMC Group Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 The IMC Group Ltd Product Description

8.19.5 The IMC Group Ltd Recent Development

8.20 Duoxieyun

8.20.1 Duoxieyun Corporation Information

8.20.2 Duoxieyun Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Duoxieyun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Duoxieyun Product Description

8.20.5 Duoxieyun Recent Development

8.21 Controlant Ehf

8.21.1 Controlant Ehf Corporation Information

8.21.2 Controlant Ehf Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Controlant Ehf Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Controlant Ehf Product Description

8.21.5 Controlant Ehf Recent Development

8.22 Gemalto

8.22.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

8.22.2 Gemalto Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 Gemalto Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Gemalto Product Description

8.22.5 Gemalto Recent Development

8.23 Infratab, Inc.

8.23.1 Infratab, Inc. Corporation Information

8.23.2 Infratab, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Infratab, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Infratab, Inc. Product Description

8.23.5 Infratab, Inc. Recent Development

8.24 Zest Labs, Inc.

8.24.1 Zest Labs, Inc. Corporation Information

8.24.2 Zest Labs, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Zest Labs, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Zest Labs, Inc. Product Description

8.24.5 Zest Labs, Inc. Recent Development

8.25 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

8.25.1 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Corporation Information

8.25.2 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Product Description

8.25.5 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring Recent Development

8.26 SecureRF Corp.

8.26.1 SecureRF Corp. Corporation Information

8.26.2 SecureRF Corp. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 SecureRF Corp. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 SecureRF Corp. Product Description

8.26.5 SecureRF Corp. Recent Development

8.27 Jucsan

8.27.1 Jucsan Corporation Information

8.27.2 Jucsan Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 Jucsan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Jucsan Product Description

8.27.5 Jucsan Recent Development

8.28 Maven Systems Pvt.Ltd.

8.28.1 Maven Systems Pvt.Ltd. Corporation Information

8.28.2 Maven Systems Pvt.Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.28.3 Maven Systems Pvt.Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Maven Systems Pvt.Ltd. Product Description

8.28.5 Maven Systems Pvt.Ltd. Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Cold Chain Monitoring Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Cold Chain Monitoring Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Monitoring Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Cold Chain Monitoring Sales Channels

11.2.2 Cold Chain Monitoring Distributors

11.3 Cold Chain Monitoring Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Cold Chain Monitoring Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

