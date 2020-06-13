COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Based Precious Metal Catalysts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The carbon-supported precious metal catalyst is a supported catalyst that uses carbon as a carrier and adsorbs noble metal active components on the surface of the carbon carrier. Because carbon has a large surface area, good pore structure, rich surface groups, and has good loading performance and reducibility, carbon-supported precious metal catalysts overcome the shortcomings of traditional precious metal catalysts such as difficulty in separation and easy agglomeration. The carrier makes the catalyst have a higher degree of dispersion, which greatly improves the activity and stability of the catalyst and reduces the amount of precious metals.

China is a large country in the application of carbon-supported precious metal catalysts, but it is also a small country for research and production. The research and production of catalysts are seriously inconsistent with the actual application. China’s carbon-carrying precious metal catalyst manufacturers generally start late, but with continued R & D investment and the increase in demand in downstream fine chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, environmental protection industry, fuel cells and other fields, the domestic carbon-carrying precious metal catalyst industry has ushered Rapid growth, product capacity and output have been significantly improved, the company’s overall strength continues to increase. In recent years, some enterprises with certain technological advantages in specific application fields have emerged in China, such as Xinchang Gongsheng, Xi’an Kaili, Hangzhou Connor, Shaanxi Ricoh, Shaanxi Kaida, Shanghai Xunkai and other enterprises.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Xinchang Gongsheng Material Co., Ltd., Xi’an Kaili New Materials, Shaanxi Ricoh New Materials, Evonik, Shaanxi Kaida Chemical, BASF, Dalian General Chemical, Wuxi Kaixi Catalyst, Hangzhou Connor, Shanghai Xunkai, Clariant AG, Umicore, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Palladium Carbon Catalyst

Platinum Carbon Catalyst

Ruthenium Carbon Catalyst

Other

Based on the Application:

Medicine

Petrochemical

Basic Chemicals

The Fuel Cell

Other

