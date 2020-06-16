COVID-19 Impact on Canal Hearing Aids Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Canal Hearing Aids market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Canal Hearing Aids market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hearing aid is a small device used by a hearing-impaired person to amplify sound in order to capture it through an ear. Initially, ear devices were designed to gather sound energy in order to pass it into the ear canal. Modern devices are made of computerized electroacoustic systems that help to transform sound in a more intelligible and comfortable way. Audiologists play a vital role in configuring these devices in order to match the frequency with the physical features and lifestyle of the wearer. Hearing aid is not a solution for correction of hearing loss, rather to make the sound accessible to the ear.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the market penetration of digital technologies for hearing aids. With the use of digital technology, the background noise can be eliminated. In some hearing aids, the background noise can be controlled by using volume controller and noise blocker. Furthermore, smartphones have been integrated with the modern applications for helping hearing impairment patients in leading a normal lifestyle. The digital hearing aids are also equipped more than one listening programs. For instance, Signia Insio Primax 7px IIC is one of the premium, digital technology based canal hearing aid device. Signia has introduced a free mobile application called TouchControl, which is compatible with iPhones and Android devices. With the use of this application, the individual can discreetly control the hearing aids using a smartphone. This technological development in the canal hearing aids market is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Canal Hearing Aids. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Canal Hearing Aids was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Canal Hearing Aids is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Canal Hearing Aids, including the following market information:

Global Canal Hearing Aids Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Canal Hearing Aids Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Canal Hearing Aids Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Canal Hearing Aids Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Sonova, Sivantos, Starkey, Aura Hearing Aid, Eartone, GN Hearing, Union Hearing Aid Centre, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

CIC

ITC

IIC

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Individuals

