COVID-19 Impact on Bonded Magnet Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Bonded magnets are composites of a permanent magnetic powder(s) embedded in a non‐magnetic matrix.

Advanced Technology & Materials maintained the first place in manufacturers ranking in 2019, accounted for about 18.71% of the market share, followeed by Galaxy Magnets and Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, accounted for 13.42%, 9.53%.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Daido Electronics, Galaxy Magnets, Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, IMA, Ningbo Yunsheng, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, TDK, MS-Schramberg, DMEGC, Sen Long Corporation, Jiangmen Magsource, AT & M, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Injected Magnets

Pressed Magnets

By type，Plastic Injected Magnets is the most commonly used type, with about 61.25% market share in 2019.

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Home Appliance

Medical & Healthcare Devices

Others

Demand from the Automotive accounts for the largest market share, being 35.05% in 2019.

