COVID-19 Impact on Blister Packaging Machine Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Blister Packaging Machine Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Blister Packaging Machine Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Blister Packaging Machine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Blister Packaging Machine Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Blister Packaging Machine Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Blister Packaging Machine market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Blister Packaging Machine Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Blister Packaging Machine Market: Uhlmann, I.M.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Marchesini Group, Barry-Wehmiller, Romaco, Fabrima, Hoonga, CAM, Mutual, Mediseal, ACG Pampac, Algus, Soft Gel, Jornen, SEPHA, Rohrer, Zhejiang Hualian, KOCH, Accurate Machines, ILLIG, Sonoco Products Company, Körber AG, Gebo Cermex

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Segmentation By Product: Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min, Medium Speed: 200-600 Blisters/min, High Speed: above 600 Blisters/min

Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Segmentation By Application: Food, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Good, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Blister Packaging Machine Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Blister Packaging Machine Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Blister Packaging Machine Market Overview

1.1 Blister Packaging Machine Product Overview

1.2 Blister Packaging Machine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min

1.2.2 Medium Speed: 200-600 Blisters/min

1.2.3 High Speed: above 600 Blisters/min

1.3 Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Blister Packaging Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Blister Packaging Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Blister Packaging Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Blister Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Blister Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Blister Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Blister Packaging Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Blister Packaging Machine Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Blister Packaging Machine Industry

1.5.1.1 Blister Packaging Machine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Blister Packaging Machine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Blister Packaging Machine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Blister Packaging Machine Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Blister Packaging Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Blister Packaging Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Blister Packaging Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Blister Packaging Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Blister Packaging Machine Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Blister Packaging Machine Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Blister Packaging Machine as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Blister Packaging Machine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Blister Packaging Machine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Blister Packaging Machine Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Blister Packaging Machine Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Blister Packaging Machine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Blister Packaging Machine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Blister Packaging Machine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Blister Packaging Machine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Blister Packaging Machine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Blister Packaging Machine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Blister Packaging Machine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Blister Packaging Machine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Blister Packaging Machine by Application

4.1 Blister Packaging Machine Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food

4.1.2 Healthcare

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Consumer Good

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Blister Packaging Machine Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Blister Packaging Machine Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Blister Packaging Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Blister Packaging Machine Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Blister Packaging Machine by Application

4.5.2 Europe Blister Packaging Machine by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machine by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Blister Packaging Machine by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Blister Packaging Machine by Application

5 North America Blister Packaging Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Blister Packaging Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Blister Packaging Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Blister Packaging Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blister Packaging Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blister Packaging Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Blister Packaging Machine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Blister Packaging Machine Business

10.1 Uhlmann

10.1.1 Uhlmann Corporation Information

10.1.2 Uhlmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Uhlmann Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Uhlmann Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.1.5 Uhlmann Recent Development

10.2 I.M.A.

10.2.1 I.M.A. Corporation Information

10.2.2 I.M.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 I.M.A. Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Uhlmann Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.2.5 I.M.A. Recent Development

10.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

10.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

10.4 Marchesini Group

10.4.1 Marchesini Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Marchesini Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Marchesini Group Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Marchesini Group Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.4.5 Marchesini Group Recent Development

10.5 Barry-Wehmiller

10.5.1 Barry-Wehmiller Corporation Information

10.5.2 Barry-Wehmiller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Barry-Wehmiller Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Barry-Wehmiller Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.5.5 Barry-Wehmiller Recent Development

10.6 Romaco

10.6.1 Romaco Corporation Information

10.6.2 Romaco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Romaco Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Romaco Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.6.5 Romaco Recent Development

10.7 Fabrima

10.7.1 Fabrima Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fabrima Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Fabrima Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Fabrima Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.7.5 Fabrima Recent Development

10.8 Hoonga

10.8.1 Hoonga Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hoonga Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hoonga Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hoonga Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.8.5 Hoonga Recent Development

10.9 CAM

10.9.1 CAM Corporation Information

10.9.2 CAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 CAM Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 CAM Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.9.5 CAM Recent Development

10.10 Mutual

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Blister Packaging Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mutual Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mutual Recent Development

10.11 Mediseal

10.11.1 Mediseal Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mediseal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mediseal Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mediseal Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.11.5 Mediseal Recent Development

10.12 ACG Pampac

10.12.1 ACG Pampac Corporation Information

10.12.2 ACG Pampac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ACG Pampac Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ACG Pampac Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.12.5 ACG Pampac Recent Development

10.13 Algus

10.13.1 Algus Corporation Information

10.13.2 Algus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Algus Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Algus Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.13.5 Algus Recent Development

10.14 Soft Gel

10.14.1 Soft Gel Corporation Information

10.14.2 Soft Gel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Soft Gel Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Soft Gel Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.14.5 Soft Gel Recent Development

10.15 Jornen

10.15.1 Jornen Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jornen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Jornen Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jornen Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.15.5 Jornen Recent Development

10.16 SEPHA

10.16.1 SEPHA Corporation Information

10.16.2 SEPHA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 SEPHA Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 SEPHA Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.16.5 SEPHA Recent Development

10.17 Rohrer

10.17.1 Rohrer Corporation Information

10.17.2 Rohrer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Rohrer Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Rohrer Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.17.5 Rohrer Recent Development

10.18 Zhejiang Hualian

10.18.1 Zhejiang Hualian Corporation Information

10.18.2 Zhejiang Hualian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Zhejiang Hualian Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Zhejiang Hualian Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.18.5 Zhejiang Hualian Recent Development

10.19 KOCH

10.19.1 KOCH Corporation Information

10.19.2 KOCH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 KOCH Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 KOCH Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.19.5 KOCH Recent Development

10.20 Accurate Machines

10.20.1 Accurate Machines Corporation Information

10.20.2 Accurate Machines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Accurate Machines Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Accurate Machines Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.20.5 Accurate Machines Recent Development

10.21 ILLIG

10.21.1 ILLIG Corporation Information

10.21.2 ILLIG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 ILLIG Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 ILLIG Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.21.5 ILLIG Recent Development

10.22 Sonoco Products Company

10.22.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information

10.22.2 Sonoco Products Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Sonoco Products Company Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Sonoco Products Company Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.22.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Development

10.23 Körber AG

10.23.1 Körber AG Corporation Information

10.23.2 Körber AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Körber AG Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Körber AG Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.23.5 Körber AG Recent Development

10.24 Gebo Cermex

10.24.1 Gebo Cermex Corporation Information

10.24.2 Gebo Cermex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Gebo Cermex Blister Packaging Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Gebo Cermex Blister Packaging Machine Products Offered

10.24.5 Gebo Cermex Recent Development

11 Blister Packaging Machine Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Blister Packaging Machine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Blister Packaging Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

