COVID-19 Impact on Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biaxially Oriented Nylon film, also known as BOPA film, is made of polyamide resin, which can be used for a wide range of applications especially where high barrier requirements to gas, fat and transmission of aroma are necessary.

China and Japan are the major production bases of biaxially oriented nylon film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of biaxially oriented nylon film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film, including the following market information:

Global Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Biaxially Oriented Nylon Film Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Green Seal Holding, Unitike, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Kolon, DOMO Chemicals, Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry, Biaxis, AdvanSix, A.J. Plast, Toyobo, Hyosung, Mf-Folien, FSPG Hi-Tech, JK Materials, Thaipolyamide, Zidong Chemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

Based on the Application:

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Others

