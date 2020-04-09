COVID-19 Impact on Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market include _, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Delphi (Aptiv), Autoliv, WABCO, Mobileye (Intel), Mando Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) industry.

Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Segment By Type:

, Low-speed AEBS, High-speed AEBS, The segment of Low-speed AEBS holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Segment By Application:

, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, The passenger cars holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 74% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) market?

TOC

1 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Product Overview

1.2 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low-speed AEBS

1.2.2 High-speed AEBS

1.3 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Industry

1.5.1.1 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) by Application

4.1 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

4.2 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) by Application 5 North America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Business

10.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

10.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

10.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Products Offered

10.2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Development

10.3 Continental AG

10.3.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

10.3.2 Continental AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Continental AG Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Continental AG Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Continental AG Recent Development

10.4 Delphi (Aptiv)

10.4.1 Delphi (Aptiv) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Delphi (Aptiv) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Delphi (Aptiv) Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Delphi (Aptiv) Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Delphi (Aptiv) Recent Development

10.5 Autoliv

10.5.1 Autoliv Corporation Information

10.5.2 Autoliv Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Autoliv Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Autoliv Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Products Offered

10.5.5 Autoliv Recent Development

10.6 WABCO

10.6.1 WABCO Corporation Information

10.6.2 WABCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 WABCO Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 WABCO Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Products Offered

10.6.5 WABCO Recent Development

10.7 Mobileye (Intel)

10.7.1 Mobileye (Intel) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mobileye (Intel) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Mobileye (Intel) Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mobileye (Intel) Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Mobileye (Intel) Recent Development

10.8 Mando Corporation

10.8.1 Mando Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mando Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Mando Corporation Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mando Corporation Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Mando Corporation Recent Development 11 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

