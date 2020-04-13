COVID-19 Impact on Automated Sortation System Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automated Sortation System Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automated Sortation System Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automated Sortation System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Automated Sortation System Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automated Sortation System Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Automated Sortation System market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Automated Sortation System Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Automated Sortation System Market: Daifuku, SSI SCHAEFER, KION Group (Dematic), Vanderlande, BEUMER, Siemens, Intelligrated, Fives Intralogistics, Murata Machinery, TGW Group, Interroll, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Shanxi Oriental Material Handing, Potevio, Equinox, Okura

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automated Sortation System Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Automated Sortation System Market Segmentation By Product: Linear Sortation Systems, Loop Sortation Systems

Global Automated Sortation System Market Segmentation By Application: Retail and E-commerce, Post and Parcel, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Medical, Large Airport, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Automated Sortation System Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Automated Sortation System Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Sortation System Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automated Sortation System Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated Sortation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Linear Sortation Systems

1.4.3 Loop Sortation Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated Sortation System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Retail and E-commerce

1.5.3 Post and Parcel

1.5.4 Food and Beverage

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical and Medical

1.5.6 Large Airport

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automated Sortation System Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automated Sortation System Industry

1.6.1.1 Automated Sortation System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automated Sortation System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automated Sortation System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Sortation System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated Sortation System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automated Sortation System Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automated Sortation System Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automated Sortation System Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automated Sortation System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automated Sortation System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automated Sortation System Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automated Sortation System Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automated Sortation System Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automated Sortation System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automated Sortation System Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automated Sortation System Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automated Sortation System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automated Sortation System Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automated Sortation System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Sortation System Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automated Sortation System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automated Sortation System Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automated Sortation System Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automated Sortation System Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automated Sortation System Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automated Sortation System Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automated Sortation System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automated Sortation System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automated Sortation System Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automated Sortation System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automated Sortation System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automated Sortation System Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automated Sortation System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automated Sortation System Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automated Sortation System Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automated Sortation System Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automated Sortation System Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automated Sortation System Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automated Sortation System Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automated Sortation System Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automated Sortation System Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automated Sortation System Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automated Sortation System Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automated Sortation System Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automated Sortation System Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automated Sortation System Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automated Sortation System Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automated Sortation System Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automated Sortation System Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Sortation System Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Sortation System Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automated Sortation System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automated Sortation System Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automated Sortation System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automated Sortation System Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automated Sortation System Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automated Sortation System Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automated Sortation System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automated Sortation System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automated Sortation System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automated Sortation System Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automated Sortation System Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Daifuku

8.1.1 Daifuku Corporation Information

8.1.2 Daifuku Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Daifuku Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Daifuku Product Description

8.1.5 Daifuku Recent Development

8.2 SSI SCHAEFER

8.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Corporation Information

8.2.2 SSI SCHAEFER Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Product Description

8.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development

8.3 KION Group (Dematic)

8.3.1 KION Group (Dematic) Corporation Information

8.3.2 KION Group (Dematic) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 KION Group (Dematic) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 KION Group (Dematic) Product Description

8.3.5 KION Group (Dematic) Recent Development

8.4 Vanderlande

8.4.1 Vanderlande Corporation Information

8.4.2 Vanderlande Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Vanderlande Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Vanderlande Product Description

8.4.5 Vanderlande Recent Development

8.5 BEUMER

8.5.1 BEUMER Corporation Information

8.5.2 BEUMER Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 BEUMER Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 BEUMER Product Description

8.5.5 BEUMER Recent Development

8.6 Siemens

8.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.6.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Siemens Product Description

8.6.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.7 Intelligrated

8.7.1 Intelligrated Corporation Information

8.7.2 Intelligrated Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Intelligrated Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Intelligrated Product Description

8.7.5 Intelligrated Recent Development

8.8 Fives Intralogistics

8.8.1 Fives Intralogistics Corporation Information

8.8.2 Fives Intralogistics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Fives Intralogistics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Fives Intralogistics Product Description

8.8.5 Fives Intralogistics Recent Development

8.9 Murata Machinery

8.9.1 Murata Machinery Corporation Information

8.9.2 Murata Machinery Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Murata Machinery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Murata Machinery Product Description

8.9.5 Murata Machinery Recent Development

8.10 TGW Group

8.10.1 TGW Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 TGW Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 TGW Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 TGW Group Product Description

8.10.5 TGW Group Recent Development

8.11 Interroll

8.11.1 Interroll Corporation Information

8.11.2 Interroll Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Interroll Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Interroll Product Description

8.11.5 Interroll Recent Development

8.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp

8.12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Corporation Information

8.12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Product Description

8.12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corp Recent Development

8.13 Shanxi Oriental Material Handing

8.13.1 Shanxi Oriental Material Handing Corporation Information

8.13.2 Shanxi Oriental Material Handing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Shanxi Oriental Material Handing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Shanxi Oriental Material Handing Product Description

8.13.5 Shanxi Oriental Material Handing Recent Development

8.14 Potevio

8.14.1 Potevio Corporation Information

8.14.2 Potevio Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Potevio Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Potevio Product Description

8.14.5 Potevio Recent Development

8.15 Equinox

8.15.1 Equinox Corporation Information

8.15.2 Equinox Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Equinox Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Equinox Product Description

8.15.5 Equinox Recent Development

8.16 Okura

8.16.1 Okura Corporation Information

8.16.2 Okura Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Okura Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Okura Product Description

8.16.5 Okura Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Automated Sortation System Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Automated Sortation System Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Automated Sortation System Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Automated Sortation System Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Automated Sortation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Automated Sortation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Automated Sortation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Automated Sortation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Automated Sortation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Automated Sortation System Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automated Sortation System Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automated Sortation System Distributors

11.3 Automated Sortation System Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automated Sortation System Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

