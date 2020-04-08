COVID-19 Impact on Automated Liquid Handling Market Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026

“

Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Overview 2020-2026:

The global Automated Liquid Handling market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [name of the report], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Automated Liquid Handling market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Key Players:

Eppendorf Ag, Tecan Group Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Hamilton Company, Mettler-Toledo International, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Aurora Biomed, Siemens Healthcare, Synchron Lab, Hudson Robotics, Shimadzu, Roche Holding Ag, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Segment by Types:

Individual Benchtop Workstation, Multi-instrument System, Others

Segment by Applications:

Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Government Research Institutes

Global Automated Liquid Handling Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Automated Liquid Handling market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Automated Liquid Handling market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Content:

Table of Contents

1 Automated Liquid Handling Market Overview

1.1 Automated Liquid Handling Product Overview

1.2 Automated Liquid Handling Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Individual Benchtop Workstation

1.2.2 Multi-instrument System

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automated Liquid Handling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automated Liquid Handling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automated Liquid Handling Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automated Liquid Handling Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automated Liquid Handling Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automated Liquid Handling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automated Liquid Handling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automated Liquid Handling Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automated Liquid Handling Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automated Liquid Handling as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automated Liquid Handling Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automated Liquid Handling Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automated Liquid Handling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automated Liquid Handling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automated Liquid Handling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automated Liquid Handling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Automated Liquid Handling by Application

4.1 Automated Liquid Handling Segment by Application

4.1.1 Biotechnology

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

4.1.3 Contract Research Organizations

4.1.4 Government Research Institutes

4.2 Global Automated Liquid Handling Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automated Liquid Handling Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automated Liquid Handling Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automated Liquid Handling Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automated Liquid Handling by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automated Liquid Handling by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automated Liquid Handling by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling by Application 5 North America Automated Liquid Handling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automated Liquid Handling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Liquid Handling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automated Liquid Handling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automated Liquid Handling Business

10.1 Eppendorf Ag

10.1.1 Eppendorf Ag Corporation Information

10.1.2 Eppendorf Ag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Eppendorf Ag Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Eppendorf Ag Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.1.5 Eppendorf Ag Recent Development

10.2 Tecan Group Ltd.

10.2.1 Tecan Group Ltd. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tecan Group Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Tecan Group Ltd. Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Tecan Group Ltd. Recent Development

10.3 Corning Incorporated

10.3.1 Corning Incorporated Corporation Information

10.3.2 Corning Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Corning Incorporated Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Corning Incorporated Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.3.5 Corning Incorporated Recent Development

10.4 Hamilton Company

10.4.1 Hamilton Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hamilton Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Hamilton Company Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hamilton Company Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.4.5 Hamilton Company Recent Development

10.5 Mettler-Toledo International

10.5.1 Mettler-Toledo International Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mettler-Toledo International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mettler-Toledo International Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mettler-Toledo International Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.5.5 Mettler-Toledo International Recent Development

10.6 PerkinElmer

10.6.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information

10.6.2 PerkinElmer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 PerkinElmer Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 PerkinElmer Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.6.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

10.7 Agilent Technologies

10.7.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Agilent Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Agilent Technologies Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Agilent Technologies Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.7.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.8.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.8.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.8.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

10.9 Danaher Corporation

10.9.1 Danaher Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Danaher Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Danaher Corporation Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Danaher Corporation Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.9.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Aurora Biomed

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automated Liquid Handling Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Aurora Biomed Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Aurora Biomed Recent Development

10.11 Siemens Healthcare

10.11.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

10.11.2 Siemens Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Siemens Healthcare Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Siemens Healthcare Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.11.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

10.12 Synchron Lab

10.12.1 Synchron Lab Corporation Information

10.12.2 Synchron Lab Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Synchron Lab Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Synchron Lab Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.12.5 Synchron Lab Recent Development

10.13 Hudson Robotics

10.13.1 Hudson Robotics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hudson Robotics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Hudson Robotics Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Hudson Robotics Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.13.5 Hudson Robotics Recent Development

10.14 Shimadzu

10.14.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shimadzu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Shimadzu Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shimadzu Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.14.5 Shimadzu Recent Development

10.15 Roche Holding Ag

10.15.1 Roche Holding Ag Corporation Information

10.15.2 Roche Holding Ag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Roche Holding Ag Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Roche Holding Ag Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.15.5 Roche Holding Ag Recent Development

10.16 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.16.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Automated Liquid Handling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Automated Liquid Handling Products Offered

10.16.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

11 Automated Liquid Handling Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automated Liquid Handling Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automated Liquid Handling Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

