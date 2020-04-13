COVID-19 Impact on Articulated Robot Market – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Articulated Robot Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Articulated Robot Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Articulated Robot Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Articulated Robot Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Articulated Robot Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Articulated Robot market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Articulated Robot Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Articulated Robot Market: FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, Kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Articulated Robot Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Articulated Robot Market Segmentation By Product: 4-Axis or Less, 5-Axis, 6-Axis or More

Global Articulated Robot Market Segmentation By Application: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Machinery, Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Articulated Robot Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Articulated Robot Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Articulated Robot Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Articulated Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 4-Axis or Less

1.4.3 5-Axis

1.4.4 6-Axis or More

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Articulated Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.5.4 Machinery

1.5.5 Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

1.5.6 Food & Beverage

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Articulated Robot Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Articulated Robot Industry

1.6.1.1 Articulated Robot Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Articulated Robot Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Articulated Robot Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Articulated Robot Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Articulated Robot Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Articulated Robot Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Articulated Robot Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Articulated Robot Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Articulated Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Articulated Robot Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Articulated Robot Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Articulated Robot Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Articulated Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Articulated Robot Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Articulated Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Articulated Robot Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Articulated Robot Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Articulated Robot Production by Regions

4.1 Global Articulated Robot Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Articulated Robot Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Articulated Robot Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Articulated Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Articulated Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Articulated Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Articulated Robot Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Articulated Robot Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Articulated Robot Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Articulated Robot Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Articulated Robot Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Articulated Robot Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Articulated Robot Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Articulated Robot Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Articulated Robot Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Articulated Robot Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Articulated Robot Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Articulated Robot Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Articulated Robot Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Articulated Robot Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Articulated Robot Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Articulated Robot Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Articulated Robot Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Articulated Robot Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Articulated Robot Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Articulated Robot Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Articulated Robot Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 FANUC

8.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information

8.1.2 FANUC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 FANUC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 FANUC Product Description

8.1.5 FANUC Recent Development

8.2 KUKA

8.2.1 KUKA Corporation Information

8.2.2 KUKA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 KUKA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 KUKA Product Description

8.2.5 KUKA Recent Development

8.3 ABB

8.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.3.2 ABB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 ABB Product Description

8.3.5 ABB Recent Development

8.4 Yaskawa

8.4.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

8.4.2 Yaskawa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Yaskawa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Yaskawa Product Description

8.4.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

8.5 Kawasaki

8.5.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

8.5.2 Kawasaki Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Kawasaki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Kawasaki Product Description

8.5.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

8.6 DENSO

8.6.1 DENSO Corporation Information

8.6.2 DENSO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 DENSO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 DENSO Product Description

8.6.5 DENSO Recent Development

8.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi

8.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Product Description

8.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Development

8.8 Epson

8.8.1 Epson Corporation Information

8.8.2 Epson Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Epson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Epson Product Description

8.8.5 Epson Recent Development

8.9 Staubli

8.9.1 Staubli Corporation Information

8.9.2 Staubli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Staubli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Staubli Product Description

8.9.5 Staubli Recent Development

8.10 OTC

8.10.1 OTC Corporation Information

8.10.2 OTC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 OTC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 OTC Product Description

8.10.5 OTC Recent Development

8.11 COMAU

8.11.1 COMAU Corporation Information

8.11.2 COMAU Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 COMAU Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 COMAU Product Description

8.11.5 COMAU Recent Development

8.12 Omron Adept Technologies

8.12.1 Omron Adept Technologies Corporation Information

8.12.2 Omron Adept Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Omron Adept Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Omron Adept Technologies Product Description

8.12.5 Omron Adept Technologies Recent Development

8.13 SIASUN

8.13.1 SIASUN Corporation Information

8.13.2 SIASUN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 SIASUN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 SIASUN Product Description

8.13.5 SIASUN Recent Development

8.14 HIWIN(TW)

8.14.1 HIWIN(TW) Corporation Information

8.14.2 HIWIN(TW) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 HIWIN(TW) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 HIWIN(TW) Product Description

8.14.5 HIWIN(TW) Recent Development

8.15 Yamaha

8.15.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

8.15.2 Yamaha Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Yamaha Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Yamaha Product Description

8.15.5 Yamaha Recent Development

8.16 GSK

8.16.1 GSK Corporation Information

8.16.2 GSK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 GSK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 GSK Product Description

8.16.5 GSK Recent Development

8.17 Triowin

8.17.1 Triowin Corporation Information

8.17.2 Triowin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Triowin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Triowin Product Description

8.17.5 Triowin Recent Development

8.18 Nanjing Estun Automation

8.18.1 Nanjing Estun Automation Corporation Information

8.18.2 Nanjing Estun Automation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Nanjing Estun Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Nanjing Estun Automation Product Description

8.18.5 Nanjing Estun Automation Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Articulated Robot Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Articulated Robot Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Articulated Robot Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Articulated Robot Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Articulated Robot Sales Channels

11.2.2 Articulated Robot Distributors

11.3 Articulated Robot Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Articulated Robot Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

