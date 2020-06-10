COVID-19 Impact on Animal Feed Trace Minerals Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Animal Feed Trace Minerals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Animal Feed Trace Minerals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Trace minerals play a vital role in numerous metabolic activities in animals. There are two sources of trace minerals: inorganic and organic. Inorganic sources include the common sulfates, chlorides, oxides, and carbonates of the element, which have variations in terms of bioavailability.

Our analysts have predicted that in terms of geographic regions, the organic trace minerals market will witness considerable growth in APAC during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market due to the increased popularity of animal feed trace minerals.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Animal Feed Trace Minerals. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Animal Feed Trace Minerals was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Animal Feed Trace Minerals is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Animal Feed Trace Minerals, including the following market information:

Global Animal Feed Trace Minerals Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Animal Feed Trace Minerals Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Animal Feed Trace Minerals Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Animal Feed Trace Minerals Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Alltech, Archer Daniels Midlands Company, BASF, Cargill, Kemin Industries, Tanke, Pancosma, Zinpro, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Organic Animal Feed Trace Minerals

Inorganic Animal Feed Trace Minerals

Based on the Application:

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Others

