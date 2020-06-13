COVID-19 Impact on Aluminum Sol Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Aluminum Sol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Aluminum Sol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum sol is translucent and yellowish liquid.It is a relatively stable colloidal solution in which the hydrated alumina gel is dispersed into dozens to hundreds of nano-sized particles under the action of stabilizer.Center of alumina sol particles (Al₂O ₃·nH2O) highly fragmented and further dehydration can be activated alumina particles, has the high surface energy and chemical activity, and relatively easy to generate new alumina composite and related components.Alumina sol can be widely used in petrochemical catalysts, aluminum silicate fiber and high temperature resistant materials such as ceramic forming binder, pottery and porcelain enamel glaze additive, velvet and electrostatic knitted velvet flocking of antistatic agent, fabric and fiber processing and film former and antistatic agent, precision casting of aluminum oxide casting materials, paints and coatings of emulsifier and stabilizer, paper surface treatment agent, greenhouses antifoggant, waterproofing agent, etc.Catalysts accounted for 82.76% of the total.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Aluminum Sol. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Aluminum Sol was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Aluminum Sol is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Aluminum Sol, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Sol Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Sol Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Sol Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Sol Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Hunan Xinpeng Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Jiarun Chemical Technology, Zibo Jinqi Petrochemical, Asia Pasific Aohua Petrochemical Auxiliaries, Zibo JInqi Petrochemical, Chemexis, Wanjing New Material, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Micron Grade Aluminum Sol

Nanoscale Aluminum Sol

Based on the Application:

Catalyst

High Temperature Material

Aluminosilicate Fibre

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-aluminum-sol-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

