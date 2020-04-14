Cosmetics Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

Cosmetics Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026April 14, 2020
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Cosmetics market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Cosmetics market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Cosmetics market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Cosmetics market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1630352/global-cosmetics-market
The competitive landscape of the global Cosmetics market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Cosmetics market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cosmetics Market Research Report: Loréal, P&G, Unilever, Estée Lauder, KAO, Shiseido, Avon, lvmh, Chanel, Amore Pacific, Jahwa, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, Jialan, INOHERB, Sisley, Revlon, Jane iredale, Henkel, Coty
Global Cosmetics Market by Type: Personal Care, Color Cosmetics, Perfumes, Others
Global Cosmetics Market by Application: Hair Care, Skin Care, Make-up, Fragrance, Others
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Cosmetics market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Cosmetics market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Cosmetics market.
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1630352/global-cosmetics-market
Key Questions Answered by the Report
-
What will be the size of the global Cosmetics market in 2025?
-
What is the current CAGR of the global Cosmetics market?
-
Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
-
Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cosmetics market?
-
Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cosmetics market?
-
Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
-
Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cosmetics market?
-
How will the market situation change in the coming years?
-
What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
-
What is the growth outlook of the global Cosmetics market?
Table Of Content
1 Cosmetics Market Overview
1.1 Cosmetics Product Overview
1.2 Cosmetics Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Personal Care
1.2.2 Color Cosmetics
1.2.3 Perfumes
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Cosmetics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Cosmetics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Cosmetics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Cosmetics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Cosmetics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Cosmetics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Cosmetics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Cosmetics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Cosmetics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Cosmetics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Cosmetics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cosmetics Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cosmetics Industry
1.5.1.1 Cosmetics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Cosmetics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Cosmetics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Cosmetics Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Cosmetics Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Cosmetics Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Cosmetics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cosmetics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Cosmetics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Cosmetics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cosmetics Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cosmetics as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cosmetics Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Cosmetics Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Cosmetics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Cosmetics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Cosmetics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Cosmetics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Cosmetics by Application
4.1 Cosmetics Segment by Application
4.1.1 Hair Care
4.1.2 Skin Care
4.1.3 Make-up
4.1.4 Fragrance
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Cosmetics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Cosmetics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Cosmetics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Cosmetics Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Cosmetics by Application
4.5.2 Europe Cosmetics by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Cosmetics by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics by Application
5 North America Cosmetics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Cosmetics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Cosmetics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cosmetics Business
10.1 Loréal
10.1.1 Loréal Corporation Information
10.1.2 Loréal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Loréal Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Loréal Cosmetics Products Offered
10.1.5 Loréal Recent Development
10.2 P&G
10.2.1 P&G Corporation Information
10.2.2 P&G Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 P&G Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Loréal Cosmetics Products Offered
10.2.5 P&G Recent Development
10.3 Unilever
10.3.1 Unilever Corporation Information
10.3.2 Unilever Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Unilever Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Unilever Cosmetics Products Offered
10.3.5 Unilever Recent Development
10.4 Estée Lauder
10.4.1 Estée Lauder Corporation Information
10.4.2 Estée Lauder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Estée Lauder Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Estée Lauder Cosmetics Products Offered
10.4.5 Estée Lauder Recent Development
10.5 KAO
10.5.1 KAO Corporation Information
10.5.2 KAO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 KAO Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 KAO Cosmetics Products Offered
10.5.5 KAO Recent Development
10.6 Shiseido
10.6.1 Shiseido Corporation Information
10.6.2 Shiseido Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Shiseido Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Shiseido Cosmetics Products Offered
10.6.5 Shiseido Recent Development
10.7 Avon
10.7.1 Avon Corporation Information
10.7.2 Avon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Avon Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Avon Cosmetics Products Offered
10.7.5 Avon Recent Development
10.8 lvmh
10.8.1 lvmh Corporation Information
10.8.2 lvmh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 lvmh Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 lvmh Cosmetics Products Offered
10.8.5 lvmh Recent Development
10.9 Chanel
10.9.1 Chanel Corporation Information
10.9.2 Chanel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Chanel Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Chanel Cosmetics Products Offered
10.9.5 Chanel Recent Development
10.10 Amore Pacific
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Amore Pacific Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Amore Pacific Recent Development
10.11 Jahwa
10.11.1 Jahwa Corporation Information
10.11.2 Jahwa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Jahwa Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Jahwa Cosmetics Products Offered
10.11.5 Jahwa Recent Development
10.12 Beiersdorf
10.12.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information
10.12.2 Beiersdorf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Beiersdorf Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Beiersdorf Cosmetics Products Offered
10.12.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development
10.13 Johnson & Johnson
10.13.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
10.13.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Johnson & Johnson Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Johnson & Johnson Cosmetics Products Offered
10.13.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
10.14 Jialan
10.14.1 Jialan Corporation Information
10.14.2 Jialan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Jialan Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Jialan Cosmetics Products Offered
10.14.5 Jialan Recent Development
10.15 INOHERB
10.15.1 INOHERB Corporation Information
10.15.2 INOHERB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 INOHERB Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 INOHERB Cosmetics Products Offered
10.15.5 INOHERB Recent Development
10.16 Sisley
10.16.1 Sisley Corporation Information
10.16.2 Sisley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Sisley Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Sisley Cosmetics Products Offered
10.16.5 Sisley Recent Development
10.17 Revlon
10.17.1 Revlon Corporation Information
10.17.2 Revlon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Revlon Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Revlon Cosmetics Products Offered
10.17.5 Revlon Recent Development
10.18 Jane iredale
10.18.1 Jane iredale Corporation Information
10.18.2 Jane iredale Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Jane iredale Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Jane iredale Cosmetics Products Offered
10.18.5 Jane iredale Recent Development
10.19 Henkel
10.19.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.19.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Henkel Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Henkel Cosmetics Products Offered
10.19.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.20 Coty
10.20.1 Coty Corporation Information
10.20.2 Coty Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Coty Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Coty Cosmetics Products Offered
10.20.5 Coty Recent Development
11 Cosmetics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Cosmetics Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Cosmetics Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.