Cosmetics Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Cosmetics market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Cosmetics market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Cosmetics market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Cosmetics market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Cosmetics market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Cosmetics market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cosmetics Market Research Report: Loréal, P&G, Unilever, Estée Lauder, KAO, Shiseido, Avon, lvmh, Chanel, Amore Pacific, Jahwa, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, Jialan, INOHERB, Sisley, Revlon, Jane iredale, Henkel, Coty

Global Cosmetics Market by Type: Personal Care, Color Cosmetics, Perfumes, Others

Global Cosmetics Market by Application: Hair Care, Skin Care, Make-up, Fragrance, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Cosmetics market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Cosmetics market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Cosmetics market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Cosmetics market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Cosmetics market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cosmetics market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cosmetics market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cosmetics market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Cosmetics market?

Table Of Content

1 Cosmetics Market Overview

1.1 Cosmetics Product Overview

1.2 Cosmetics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Personal Care

1.2.2 Color Cosmetics

1.2.3 Perfumes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Cosmetics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cosmetics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cosmetics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cosmetics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Cosmetics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Cosmetics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cosmetics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cosmetics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cosmetics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Cosmetics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Cosmetics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cosmetics Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cosmetics Industry

1.5.1.1 Cosmetics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Cosmetics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Cosmetics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Cosmetics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cosmetics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cosmetics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cosmetics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cosmetics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cosmetics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cosmetics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cosmetics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cosmetics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cosmetics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cosmetics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cosmetics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cosmetics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cosmetics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cosmetics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Cosmetics by Application

4.1 Cosmetics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hair Care

4.1.2 Skin Care

4.1.3 Make-up

4.1.4 Fragrance

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Cosmetics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cosmetics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cosmetics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cosmetics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cosmetics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cosmetics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cosmetics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics by Application

5 North America Cosmetics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Cosmetics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Cosmetics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Cosmetics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cosmetics Business

10.1 Loréal

10.1.1 Loréal Corporation Information

10.1.2 Loréal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Loréal Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Loréal Cosmetics Products Offered

10.1.5 Loréal Recent Development

10.2 P&G

10.2.1 P&G Corporation Information

10.2.2 P&G Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 P&G Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Loréal Cosmetics Products Offered

10.2.5 P&G Recent Development

10.3 Unilever

10.3.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.3.2 Unilever Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Unilever Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Unilever Cosmetics Products Offered

10.3.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.4 Estée Lauder

10.4.1 Estée Lauder Corporation Information

10.4.2 Estée Lauder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Estée Lauder Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Estée Lauder Cosmetics Products Offered

10.4.5 Estée Lauder Recent Development

10.5 KAO

10.5.1 KAO Corporation Information

10.5.2 KAO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 KAO Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 KAO Cosmetics Products Offered

10.5.5 KAO Recent Development

10.6 Shiseido

10.6.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shiseido Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Shiseido Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shiseido Cosmetics Products Offered

10.6.5 Shiseido Recent Development

10.7 Avon

10.7.1 Avon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Avon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Avon Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Avon Cosmetics Products Offered

10.7.5 Avon Recent Development

10.8 lvmh

10.8.1 lvmh Corporation Information

10.8.2 lvmh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 lvmh Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 lvmh Cosmetics Products Offered

10.8.5 lvmh Recent Development

10.9 Chanel

10.9.1 Chanel Corporation Information

10.9.2 Chanel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Chanel Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Chanel Cosmetics Products Offered

10.9.5 Chanel Recent Development

10.10 Amore Pacific

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Amore Pacific Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Amore Pacific Recent Development

10.11 Jahwa

10.11.1 Jahwa Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jahwa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Jahwa Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Jahwa Cosmetics Products Offered

10.11.5 Jahwa Recent Development

10.12 Beiersdorf

10.12.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

10.12.2 Beiersdorf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Beiersdorf Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Beiersdorf Cosmetics Products Offered

10.12.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

10.13 Johnson & Johnson

10.13.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.13.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Johnson & Johnson Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Johnson & Johnson Cosmetics Products Offered

10.13.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.14 Jialan

10.14.1 Jialan Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jialan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Jialan Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Jialan Cosmetics Products Offered

10.14.5 Jialan Recent Development

10.15 INOHERB

10.15.1 INOHERB Corporation Information

10.15.2 INOHERB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 INOHERB Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 INOHERB Cosmetics Products Offered

10.15.5 INOHERB Recent Development

10.16 Sisley

10.16.1 Sisley Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sisley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Sisley Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Sisley Cosmetics Products Offered

10.16.5 Sisley Recent Development

10.17 Revlon

10.17.1 Revlon Corporation Information

10.17.2 Revlon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Revlon Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Revlon Cosmetics Products Offered

10.17.5 Revlon Recent Development

10.18 Jane iredale

10.18.1 Jane iredale Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jane iredale Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Jane iredale Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Jane iredale Cosmetics Products Offered

10.18.5 Jane iredale Recent Development

10.19 Henkel

10.19.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.19.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Henkel Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Henkel Cosmetics Products Offered

10.19.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.20 Coty

10.20.1 Coty Corporation Information

10.20.2 Coty Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Coty Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Coty Cosmetics Products Offered

10.20.5 Coty Recent Development

11 Cosmetics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cosmetics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cosmetics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

