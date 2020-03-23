Cosmetic Surgery Product Market (USD 28 Billion) Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 5.9% during 2015-2021

Cosmetic surgery is an operative procedure that is used to enhance or alter a part of the body or face of an individual. This procedure is widely accepted as a means of improving the aesthetic appearance of the body by the majority of the world population.

Cosmetic surgery products are segmented under the global cosmetic surgery and services market which is envisioned to behold a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% to reach USD 28 Billion during 2015-2021. Geographically, the global cosmetic surgery product market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of World.

Market Size and Forecast

At present, North America dominates the global cosmetic surgery products market. With USD 3.0 Billion demand in 2015 (up by the annual growth rate of 7.5% from 2014), the U.S. is the largest cosmetic surgery products market in North America.

Europe is the second-largest cosmetic surgery product market in the world behind North America. The market in the European region is sparked by the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures in some of the major European countries. For instance, the U.K. accounted for EUR 2.4 Billion of the cosmetic surgery procedures market in 2010, which is further anticipated to expand to EUR 3.8 Billion in 2016, registering a CAGR of 7.9%.

The Asia-Pacific cosmetic surgery product market is set for burgeoned growth over the forecast period. The market in the region is believed to get forged from rising per capita incomes in some of the major countries such as India, China and Japan. In addition to this, the growing adoption of western culture among the majority of the population is also expected to garner the growth of the Asia-Pacific cosmetic surgery product market in the future.

Key Players

The global cosmetic surgery product market is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as Allergan, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, IRIDEX Corporation, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Sanofi S.A., etc.

Growth Drivers and challenges

Increasing beauty consciousness amongst the global population coupled with rapidly expanding aging population is expected to be a major growth driver of the global cosmetic surgery product market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. In addition to this, technological innovations in cosmetic surgery products are also believed to garner the growth of the global cosmetic surgery product market in the future.

However, high cost associated with the manufacturing of cosmetic products, rigorous government approvals and growing post-surgery complications related to cosmetic surgery procedures is anticipated to hamper the growth of global cosmetic surgery products market during the forecast period.

