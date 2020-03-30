Cosmetic Skin Care Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Cosmetic Skin Care Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cosmetic Skin Care is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cosmetic Skin Care in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key players included in this report are Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Beiersdorf AG, The Body Shop International plc., THALGO COSMETIC GmbH, Natura Bissé International, S.A., The Aromatherapy Company, L’Oreal Group, ESPA International Ltd., Éminence Organic Skin Care, Pevonia Global, Shiffa Dubai Skin Care Cosmetics LLC, Ascendis.co.za., Unilever, Guinot S.A., Laboratories IPRAD, SkinMedica Inc., and Obagi Medical Products, Inc., among others.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) cosmetic skin care market has been segmented as follows:

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Cosmetic Skin Care Market, By Product Type

Anti-Aging

Skin Whitening

Sensitive Skin

Anti-Acne

Dry Care

Bath & Shower

Intimate Hygiene

Others

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Cosmetic Skin Care Market, By Distribution Channel

Super Markets and Hyper Markets

Departmental Stores and Convenience Stores

Spas

Pharmacies

Others

