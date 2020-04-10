(2020-2030) Corticosteroids Therapy Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast Report | Covid 19 Implications And Growth

The global corticosteroids therapy market was valued at about $4.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $4.8 billion at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2023.

The corticosteroids therapy market consists of sales of synthetic corticosteroid drugs used to treat a wide variety of disorders, including asthma, arthritis, skin conditions , autoimmune diseases and lowers inflammation in the body. Corticosteroids and their biologically active synthetic derivatives differ in their metabolic (glucocorticoid) and electrolyte-regulating (mineralocorticoid) activities. These agents are employed at physiological doses for replacement therapy when endogenous production is impaired. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing the sythetic corticosteroids by the sales of these products.

Increasing prevalence of Skin related disease and the rising incidences of rashes, dermatitis, itching, eczema, and psoriasis contributed to the growth of the corticosteroids market. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), each year in the US, at least 2 million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections. Skin conditions contributed 1.79% to the global burden of disease measured in DALYs (Disability-adjusted life years) from 306 diseases and injuries in 2013. Individual skin diseases varied in size from 0.38% of total burden for dermatitis (atopic, contact, and seborrheic dermatitis), 0.29% for acne vulgaris, 0.19% for psoriasis, 0.19% for urticaria, 0.16% for viral skin diseases, 0.15% for fungal skin diseases, 0.07% for scabies, 0.06% for malignant skin melanoma, 0.05% for pyoderma, 0.04% for cellulitis, 0.03% for keratinocyte carcinoma, 0.03% for decubitus ulcer, and 0.01% for alopecia areata. All other skin and subcutaneous diseases composed 0.12% of total DALYs. The increased prevalence of such disorders increased the demand for corticosteroids, driving the market.

Corticosteroids Therapy Market Segmentation

Corticosteroids Therapy Market By Product:

Glucocorticoids

Mineralocorticoids

Corticosteroids Therapy Market By Application:

Skin Allergies

Rhuematology Indications

Endocrinology

Acute Respiratory Diseases

Others

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2832&type=smp

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Corticosteroids Therapy Market Characteristics Corticosteroids Therapy Market Size And Growth Corticosteroids Therapy Market Segmentation Corticosteroids Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Corticosteroids Therapy Market China Corticosteroids Therapy Market

……

Corticosteroids Therapy Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Corticosteroids Therapy Market Corticosteroids Therapy Market Trends And Strategies Corticosteroids Therapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Corticosteroids Therapy Market are

Sumitomo

Pfizer

Novartis

Merck

Sanofi

Johnson and Johnson

GSK

AstraZeneca

Cipla

LEO Pharma

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/