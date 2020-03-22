Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining Market Size, Production, Consumption, Export and Import, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Types and Applications, Forecast to 2016 – 2026

The ‘Corrosion Protective Coatings & Acid Proof Lining market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

On the basis of product type, the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market is segmented as follows:

MENA Corrosion Protective Coatings Market by Product Type

Polymer Coatings

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyurea

Alkyd

Acrylic

Fluoro polymer

Vinyl Ester and flake-filled vinyl ester

Rubber Linings System

Hard rubber lining systems

Soft rubber lining systems

MENA Acid Proof Linings Market by Product Type

Ceramic & Carbon Brick Lining

Tile lining

Thermoplastic lining

On the basis of application, the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market is segmented as follows:

Marine Industry Ballast tanks Sea water intake pipelines

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Generation Industry

Transportation Vehicles Road tankers Cars Rail tankers ISO-tanks

Chemicals Industry Phosphoric acid manufacturing Hydrochloric acid manufacturing Chlorine Caustic Soda

Mining & Metallurgy Industry Phosphate mining and processing Aluminum mining and processing Copper mining and processing Nickel mining and processing Gold mining and processing Steel pickling and processing

Water Treatment Desalination Sewage treatment Process water



To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, list of major end users, market analysis, analysis by product type, analysis by end-use industry and by country. Each section discusses qualitative and quantitative aspects of the MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various application and region/country, the report provides absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market report starts with an overview and provides product definition. The report then assesses major companies/clients/end-user by industry with estimated installed base of equipment requiring corrosion protection and acid proofing. The report includes an exhaustive list of major Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management (EPCM) EPCM companies/clients/end users by country. The sections that follow includes MENA corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market analysis, by product type, by end-use industry and further by country level analysis. The report evaluates all the above sections on the basis of various factors affecting the market. In the report, 2015 is considered as the base year for market data analysis, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and forecast for 2017-2026.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide audiences thorough understanding to evaluate their strategies, regional prominence and key capabilities. Detailed profiles of key market participants have been provided. Some of these include Cape RB Hilton Saudi Arabia Ltd., Hertel OTC, StonCor Middle East LLC, Kaefer LLC., REMA TIP TOP AG, KCC Corrosion Control Co., StonCor Middle East LLC, Anticorrosion Protective Systems L.L.C., Al Gurg Paints LLC., Ineco Limited, Global Suhaimi, Ocean Rubber Factory LLC, Hajjan Trading & Industrial Services Company Ltd. (HATCON), Rezayat Protective Coating Company Ltd., Al-sabaiea National Gen. Cont. & Gen. Trd. Co., Bahrain Rubber Company W.L.L., DicoTech Limited, General Industries Co., Ltd., FABA Commercial Services W.L.L., Beugin Industrie Sas, GARAY Group, Arcoy Morac SARL, Uniresins Proprietary Limited, GEAS RIVESTIMENTI s.r.l., Al Dobowi Limited, Aderan Dej Co., Ltd., Wisdom Group, Keran Wazin Sanat Co., Binzagr Factory for Insulation Materials Co., Ltd., International Coatings Iran, Kasra Industrial Lining and Coating Company and Payesh Sanat Pooyesh (PSP) (Corrocoat).

Key Countries Covered

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Iran

Iraq

Morocco

Egypt

Jordan

