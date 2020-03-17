Corporate Gift Market 2020 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Suppliers Forecast to 2026

Corporate Gift Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Corporate Gift Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Corporate Gift Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Corporate Gift market is marked by the presence of both major global gift retailers and small- and mid-sized retailers. The 10 major retailers operating in this space are Hallmark, Disney, Spencer Gifts, Card Factory, American Greetings, CafePress, Cimpress, Shutterfly, PersonalizationMall.com, and Things Remembered. Most of these retailers have an omni-channel presence to improve their sustainability and to compete with big-box retailers, which sell gift items through brick-and-mortar as well as online retail channels.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Corporate Gift market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd.,

Ever Rich Gift Limited

Pujiang AF Crystal Craft Co., Ltd.

DONGYAODA (XIAMEN) TRADING CO., LTD.

Guangzhou Kinglaiky Industrial Ltd.

Foshan Nanhai RongHuaXing Tourist Products Factory

Shenzhen Osea Technology Co., Ltd.

Quanzhou Changyi Crafts Gifts Limited

NINGBO WILSHINE STATIONERY CO., LTD.

LION PROMOTIONAL GIFT CO., LIMITED

Yiwu BOBO Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.

Hua-Star Industrial Co., Ltd.

Logo Emblem Industries Co., Ltd., and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Corporate Gift.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Corporate Gift is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Corporate Gift Market is segmented into Souvenir, Propaganda, Employee Benefit, and other

Based on application, the Corporate Gift Market is segmented into Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Corporate Gift in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Corporate Gift Market Manufacturers

Corporate Gift Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Corporate Gift Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Corporate Gift Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Corporate Gift Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Souvenir

1.4.3 Propaganda

1.4.4 Employee Benefit

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Corporate Gift Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…..

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd.

13.1.1 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd. Company Details

13.1.2 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd. Corporate Gift Introduction

13.1.4 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd. Revenue in Corporate Gift Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Pujiang E-Thing Craft Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.2 Ever Rich Gift Limited

13.2.1 Ever Rich Gift Limited Company Details

13.2.2 Ever Rich Gift Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Ever Rich Gift Limited Corporate Gift Introduction

13.2.4 Ever Rich Gift Limited Revenue in Corporate Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Ever Rich Gift Limited Recent Development

13.3 Pujiang AF Crystal Craft Co., Ltd.

13.3.1 Pujiang AF Crystal Craft Co., Ltd. Company Details

13.3.2 Pujiang AF Crystal Craft Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Pujiang AF Crystal Craft Co., Ltd. Corporate Gift Introduction

13.3.4 Pujiang AF Crystal Craft Co., Ltd. Revenue in Corporate Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Pujiang AF Crystal Craft Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.4 DONGYAODA (XIAMEN) TRADING CO., LTD.

13.4.1 DONGYAODA (XIAMEN) TRADING CO., LTD. Company Details

13.4.2 DONGYAODA (XIAMEN) TRADING CO., LTD. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 DONGYAODA (XIAMEN) TRADING CO., LTD. Corporate Gift Introduction

13.4.4 DONGYAODA (XIAMEN) TRADING CO., LTD. Revenue in Corporate Gift Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 DONGYAODA (XIAMEN) TRADING CO., LTD. Recent Development

and more

Continued…

