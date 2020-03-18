Corn Oil Market 2020-2025: Industry Report, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Corn Oil Market 2020-2025: Industry Report, Growth, Trends and ForecastMarch 18, 2020
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Corn Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to reach a value of US$ 7.8 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2020-2025. Corn oil refers to a type of vegetable oil with a pale yellow color and semi-neutral taste that is extracted from the germ of corn kernels. It is composed of polyunsaturated fatty acids and includes low content of saturated fats. Corn oil contains a significant amount of heart-healthy compounds, including vitamin E, y-tocopherol, phytosterols, and linoleic acid. Owing to this, it is mostly utilized in the food industry for preparing fried snacks, margarine, salads, and other baked items. Furthermore, non-food applications of corn oil include its utilization in the manufacturing of soaps, textiles, paints, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides.
Market Trends
The rising consumer health consciousness has significantly increased the consumption of organic edible oils, such as corn oil, for controlling high blood pressure, DNA damage, diabetes, and platelet aggregation. In addition to this, the escalating disposable income levels, coupled with high living standards, have augmented the demand for high-end food products, including corn oil. Apart from this, the growing environmental concerns, along with various stringent government regulations, have increased the demand for corn oil for producing biodiesel, thereby contributing to the market growth.
Corn Oil Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Breakup by Product Type
Edible
Non-Edible
Market Breakup by Application
Food
Biofuel
Industrial
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Departmental Stores
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Competitive Structure
Profiles of Key Players
