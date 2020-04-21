Contract Packaging Market to Show Strong Growth | GENCO, A FedEx Company, Sonoco, CCL Industries, Multi-Pack Solutions, Pharma Tech Industries and Unicep

The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘Contract Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ is a professional and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry.

Global Contract Packaging market is accounted for $40.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $121.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.0%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by rising technological advancement, growth of various retail chains across the globe, the development of e-commerce businesses. However cost factor is hindering the market growth.

Some Of The Key Players In Global Contract Packaging Market Include

Multipack Solutions, Gardan Packaging, Green Packaging Asia, Pharma Tech Industries, CCL Industries, Aaron Thomas Company, Reed Lane, Sharp Packaging Services, UNICEP Packaging, Stamar Packaging, Genco (FedEx Supply Chain), Sonoco and Deufol

The Report on the Contract Packaging market offers explain knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa), Packaging’s covered (Tertiary, Primary and Secondary)

Based on end user, the food and beverages segment has a significant growth due to the rising urban population and the growing demand for processed food will give to the growth of this segment in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand from the food and beverage sector that will drive the need for packaging will also subsequently increase the need for contract packaging.

By geography, North America holds the major share in United States owing to the growing demand for packaging in segments, like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, beauty care, and others. The market companies in the United States have learned to adapt to challenging business conditions. The companies are also becoming aware of the intense global competition, cost pressures, and highly variable demand from OEMs. This environment is rapidly boosting the market in the United States.

End Users covered:

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Consumer Goods and Other End Users

