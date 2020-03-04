Contactless Payments Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020

Contactless Payments Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020March 4, 2020
Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Contactless Payments Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Contactless Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Contactless Payments. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are
Contactless payment is a secure method for consumers to purchase products or services via debit, credit or smartcards, by using RFID technology or near-field communication (NFC). To make a contactless payment, a person simply needs to tap their card near a point-of-sale terminal. Contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transactions. As contactless payments do not require a signature or a PIN, transactions sizes on cards are limited. The allowable amount for a contactless transaction varies by country and bank. Examples of non-credit or debit card contactless payments include transit cards, Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Google Wallet, among others.
Overview of the Report of Contactless Payments
The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Contactless Payments industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.
Market Drivers
- Reduced Transaction Time Due to Contactless Payments
- Increased Internet Infrastructure across the Globe
- Convenience in Processing Low-Value Payments
- Increased Disposable Income of Individuals
Market Trend
- Mobile Phone-Based Payments Has Emerged As a Popular Payment Choice among Young and Affluent Consumers
Restraints
- High Costs Involved For the Installation of EPOS Terminals and Lower Rate of Adoption
Opportunities
- Emergence of Mobile Phone-Based NFC (Near-Field Communication) Payments
- Technology Integration Opportunities
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness among the Underdeveloped Countries
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2013-2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.
The Global Contactless Payments is segmented by following Product Types:
By Application: BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Hospitality, Government, Others
Devices Type: Mobile Handsets, Point of Sale Terminals, NFC Chips, Smart Cards, Others
Top Players in the Market are: Ingenico Group (France), Verifone Systems, Inc. (United States), Inside Secure (France), On Track Innovations (Israel), Oberthur Technologies SA (France), Location Sciences Group PLC (United Kingdom), Wirecard AG (Germany), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands) and Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. (United States).
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Global Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Contactless Payments Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Contactless Payments market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Contactless Payments Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Contactless Payments
Chapter 4: Presenting the Contactless Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Contactless Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Contactless Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.
Data Sources & Methodology
The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Contactless Payments Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.
In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.
