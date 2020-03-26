Contact Center Software Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2025



Global Contact Center Software Market: Snapshot

The global contact center software market is prognosticated to gain from the rising demand in a number of industry verticals. However, there could be rapid growth of the global contact center software market witnessed in retail and consumer goods. Professional and managed are the two main types of services offered in the global contact center software market. Improvement in technology is expected to play a critical role in the development of the global contact center software market. The need for greater business continuity and improved business agility could swell the demand in the global contact center software market.

Contact center software helps enterprises to increase customer satisfaction by offering multimedia and flexibility to customers, which could also improve brand loyalty. The need to manage extensive customer databases because of the globalization of the IT industry is predicted to push the global contact center software market. In the government sector, the need to handle queries and complaints with great efficiency could increase the demand in the global contact center software market as public organizations show high adoption. Moreover, there are government initiatives taken to implement such solutions at worksites.

The hosted deployment of contact center software is prophesied to increase owing to the growing affordability of the internet. Such a type of deployment allows organizations to limit access only to authorized individuals because the solutions are hosted on one of the vendor’s servers. Compared to on-premise, cloud-based solutions are envisaged to gain more demand in the global contact center software market. Integration of new systems could set the tone for significant growth of the global contact center software market.

The need to avoid technical issues and high demand for troubleshooting support when updating customer experience software is foreseen to augment the demand for integration and deployment services in the global contact center software market.

Global Contact Center Software Market: Overview

Simply put, the concept of contact center software is to enable redirection of phone calls from customers to designated agents who then provide for the sales solutions as well as diagnose and resolve issues remotely. In the past couple of decades, contact centers have turned into a viable and feasible mode for small and medium enterprises to attend to their customers round the clock, but their concept is not limited to merely making calls and enabling live interactions.

Contact center have now advanced their game to integrate information resources in a real time manner and solve customer problems more efficiency. As per the findings of this business publication, the global contact center software market is poised for a healthy future, with the demand expanding at a highly profitable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Global Contact Center Software Market: Trends and Opportunities

There are a number of factors that are poised for propel the demand in the contact center software market, but none more glaring that SMEs are relentlessly looking for methods to increase sales as well as develop a brand name by the means of greater after-sales customer services. Technological advancements in the field of customer relationship management (CRM) have enabled methods for unified communication solutions. On top of this, the advent of omnichannel customer care is expected to further enhance the performance and drive demand.

Growing adoption across the flourishing application sectors of banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, transportation, and media and entertainment is further fueling the demand. Over the negative side, the inability of these methods to attain higher rates of average speed of answer (ASA) and low first call resolution (FCA) are somewhat obstructing the market for contact center software from attaining greater profitability.

Based on solution, the contact center software market can be segmented into workforce optimization, reporting and analysis, interactive voice responses (IVR), dialer, customer collaboration, computer telephony integration (CTI), call recording, and automatic call distribution (ACD). On the basis of services, the market can be bifurcated into managed services, training and consulting, support and maintenance, and integration and deployment. End users can be travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, government, consumer goods and retail, and BFSI.

Global Contact Center Software Market: Market Potential

Strong new potential opportunities are emerging in the contact center software market as a result of growing possibilities with artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. With AI, SMEs are now able to build strong virtual agents for the product sales and services, thanks to their ability to quickly assess customer’s history and source the best answers. On the other hand, cloud-based systems enable benefits including remote accessibility to data, reduced maintenance charges, and usage flexibility, which all are expected to further push the demand for the software over the course of the aforementioned forecast period.

Global Contact Center Software Market: Regional Outlook

Over the course of the forecast period, North America is expected to remain the region with greatest demand potential. However, emerging economies within Asia Pacific are expected to transform its lucrativeness substantially in the near future. This is a reflection of favorable governmental initiatives and the presence several vendors within the India.

Global Contact Center Software Market: Competitive Landscape

While there are vast opportunities for profits, the mushrooming of new vendors is substantially eating into the global shares, which are currently confined with a few major companies including Enghouse Interactive, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya, Inc., Five9, Inc., Genesys, SAP SE, Mitel Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

