Consumer (Recreational) Drones Industry Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Growth Analysis 2023

Consumer (Recreational) Drones Industry Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Growth Analysis 2023April 4, 2020
TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The consumer (recreational) drones market consists of sales of consumer (recreational) drones and related services. These drones are unmanned aerial vehicles used for purposes of entertainment and have simple-to-use controls targeted at general public usage rather than for commercial purposes.
The rising popularity of aerial photography is driving the consumer (recreational) drones industry. Photography enthusiasts are increasingly using drones to capture photographs and videos from a birds-eye view which would otherwise require high-end video cranes. This increase in popularity has led consumers to purchase hobbyist drones and use them for photography purposes, driving market growth. According to the United States Federal Aviation Administration, there were 1.1 million small, hobbyist drones in 2016 and this is expected to triple in number to 3.5 million by 2021.
Consumer (Recreational) Drones Market Segmentation
By Type:
1. Fixed Wing Drone
2. Rotary Blade Drone
3. Hybrid Drone
By Application:
1. Hobbyist & Gaming
2. Aerial Photography
By Technology:
1. Remotely Operated Drone
2. Semi-Autonomous Drone
3. Autonomous Drone
The Consumer (Recreational) Drones market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for consumer drones and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.
Some of the major key players involved in the Consumer (Recreational) Drones market are
3D Robotics
Cheerson
Parrot S.A.
DJI
Yuneec
