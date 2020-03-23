Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology

In 2029, the Consumer Identity & Access Management market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Consumer Identity & Access Management market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Consumer Identity & Access Management market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Consumer Identity & Access Management market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Consumer Identity & Access Management market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Consumer Identity & Access Management market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Consumer Identity & Access Management market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

company profiles of various consumer identity and access management solution and service providers are also added in the competitive landscape. These company profiles help evaluate the short-term and long-term strategies, key product offering, and vendor financials in the global consumer identity and access management market.

Key consumer identity and access management market competitors covered in the global consumer identity and access management market report are IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; SAP SE; Ping Identity; Okta, Inc.; Acuant, Inc.; Trusona; Globalsign; Iwelcome B.V.; Loginradius, Inc.; Janrain, Inc.; and Forgerock Inc.

Key segments in the global consumer identity and access management market:

Component Software Solutions Advanced Authentication Profile Management Credentials Management Services Professional Services Managed Services



Vertical Finance & Insurance Public Administration Healthcare Educational Services Telecommunications Information Media & Entertainment Others



Deployment On-premises Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)



Key regions covered in the global consumer identity and access management market report:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe

South Asia India Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Rest of South Asia

East Asia China Japan South Korea

Oceania Australia New Zealand

Middle East and Africa Northern Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key vendors in the global consumer identity and access management market:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE (Gigya, Inc.)

Ping Identity

Okta, Inc.

Forgerock Inc.

Janrain, Inc.

Loginradius, Inc.

Iwelcome B.V.

Globalsign

Trusona

Acuant, Inc.

The Consumer Identity & Access Management market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Consumer Identity & Access Management market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market? Which market players currently dominate the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market? What is the consumption trend of the Consumer Identity & Access Management in region?

The Consumer Identity & Access Management market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Consumer Identity & Access Management in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Consumer Identity & Access Management market.

Scrutinized data of the Consumer Identity & Access Management on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Consumer Identity & Access Management market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Consumer Identity & Access Management market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Consumer Identity & Access Management Market Report

The global Consumer Identity & Access Management market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Consumer Identity & Access Management market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Consumer Identity & Access Management market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.