Connected Logistics Market Poised for Further Growth – Top Players Shaping Industry |ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos

Connected Logistics Market Poised for Further Growth – Top Players Shaping Industry |ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., FreightosApril 23, 2020
A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Connected Logistics Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. The connected logistics market analysis report provides an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The connected logistics market analysis report also includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. Analysis and estimations attained through the massive information gathered in this connected logistics market analysis report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. connected logistics market research report deeply attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Some of the major players operating global Connected Logistics market are AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.
Global connected logistics Market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market, need of high efficiency in operations and development and emergence of IoT connecting devices would be a catalyst for market
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Connected Logistics Industry
Market Drivers:
- Increase in the need of mobility is driving the market
- Emergence and development of IoT connecting devices would be a driving factor for market
- Technological advancement in logistic industry will act as a catalyst for market
- Decrease in the cost of sensors would act as a catalyst for market
Market Restraints:
- Security issues and rise in the cybercrime can restrict the market growth
- Issues related to network connectivity and coverage could act as a restraint to market
- Lack of government standardization can hamper the growth of the market
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Software
- Asset Management
- Remote Asset Management
- Predictive Asset Maintenance and Monitoring
- Warehouse Internet of Things
- Building Automation System (BAS)
- Warehouse Management System (WMS)
- Warehouse Control System (WCS)
- Security
- Data Management
- Network Management
- Streaming Analytics
By Platform
- Device Management Platform
- Application Enablement Platform (AEP)
- Network Management Platform
By Service
- Professional Services
- Consulting Services
- Integration and Deployment Services
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Transportation Mode
- Roadways
- Railways
- Airways
- Seaways
By Vertical
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Oil, Gas, and Energy
- Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
- Telecom and Information Technology
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Food and Beverage
- Chemicals
- Others
By Technology
- Bluetooth
- Cellular
- Wi-Fi
- ZigBee
- NFC
- Satellite
By Device
- Gateways
- RFID Tags
- Sensor Nodes
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: AT&T Intellectual Property, EUROTECH ,IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Cisco, HCL Technologies Limited, ORBCOMM, Cloud Logistics, Freightgate Inc., PTC, SecureRF Corporation., ZIH Corp, Infor, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle, BluJay Solutions, Dynatrace LLC., Freightos, and others.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Connected Logistics Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2020
- Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 06: Customer Landscape
Part 07: Connected Logistics Market Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 10: Connected Logistics Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
What Managed Connected Logistics Market Research Offers:
- Managed Connected Logistics Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports
- Managed Connected Logistics industry provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2019-2019)
- Managed Connected Logistics market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
- Global Managed Connected Logistics industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities
- Strategic for the new entrants in Managed Connected Logistics market
Company profile analysis covers in-depth analysis of the player’s business and key financial metric such as net revenue, revenue breakup by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, key business strategy, major products and services, and recent news and other market activities.
