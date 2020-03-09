Connected Car Solutions Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 |Alcatel-Lucent, At&T Inc., General Motors, Google

The report titled on “Connected Car Solutions Market” reports provide crucial insights that facilitate worldwide market size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Sales ), splits the breakdown (6 Forces Forecast 2020 to 2026 and data status 2014-2019), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. Connected Car Solutions market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Alcatel-Lucent, At&T Inc., General Motors, Google, Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Apple, Inc., Audi AG ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value and contact information. Beside, this Connected Car Solutions industry report firstly introduced the Connected Car Solutions basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and Connected Car Solutions Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Scope of Connected Car Solutions Market: A connected car is the one which is equipped with Internet access, and also with a wireless local area network (LAN). This allows the car to share internet access with other devices both inside as well as outside the vehicle and the car is also outfitted with some special technologies that tap into the internet or wireless LAN and supply additional benefits to the driver.

The Asia-Pacific region recorded an outstanding growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period. In future, Asia-Pacific should be a prominent automobile market, owing to the rapidly increasing population, rising disposable incomes and a large presence of youth. North America and Eastern Europe are the two major markets for connected cars. But APAC (India and China) is expecting huge growth in the industrial and infrastructure sectors in the coming years.

⦿ V2V

⦿ V2I

⦿ V2P

⦿ BEV

⦿ HEV

⦿ PHEV

⦿ FCV

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

